Policy Watch: Storm clouds gather, but Indian punters fiddle merrily

The government is technically right when it stated on January 1, 2021, that “GST Revenue collection for December 2020 recorded all time high since implementation of GST”. Markets, including economists, interpreted this as India having crossed the hump and that the economic downturn was behind us.

But wait a minute. Are GST collections really something to crow about? Haven’t people forgotten something. There is the Rs 20 lakh crore that needs to be accounted for that the finance minister earmarked for making India Atma Nirbhar. True the announcement was made in May 2020, but some of the financial schemes were being doled out from January itself.

What people forget is that any amount that is spent automatically results in GST collection. So, if you give Rs.100, you get back Rs.12 on an average as GST. Some rates are low, and some are high. Therefore, assuming an average of 12% would be fair. Therefore, this amount spent towards Atma Nirbharta should also be accounted for. And it is then that the penny drops. You realise that there is a Rs.3 lakh crore deficit in GST collections (see chart).

Thus, GST collections for 9 months on the Rs.20 lakh crore funding announced by the government should result in additional GST collection of Rs.1.8 lakh crore. Obviously, therefore, there is no need to crow about GST collections. Even if one reduces the GST on Atma Nirbhar by half, it still comes to Rs.90 lakh crore. That will still mean a deficit of 2.1 lakh crore.

But why did GST collections fall short of the required expectations? Talk to experts and they will tell you that this happens under three conditions – in India.

First, the money was not spent at all. Thus, if no money is spent, there will be no GST collection.

Second, the money was siphoned out of India. This is quite a possibility in India because -- as these columns have pointed out in the recent past -- the government itself has created a brilliant money laundering avenue by insisting that Aadhaar and PAN cards be linked. Much of the money could have gone out through the hawala route since the government itself, in March 2018, allowed political parties to get foreign funds without any questions being asked. The possibility of such funds being taken out of India and returning as FPIs cannot be ruled out.

A third cause could be that the recipient of such money locked it away in their bank accounts or vaults, thus not spending it. Hence no GST became payable.

There is a fourth possibility as well -- which we have refused to consider – that the tax collection department was inefficient at its work.

Look at it any way, all the three possibilities are counter-productive to the economic environment. So why the hype about the GST receipts?

Other indicators

There are other indicators which should make India a bit worried.