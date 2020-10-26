Policy Watch: Clean up the gold trade quickly, as a national priority

It is the largest (or in some years, the second largest) market for gold. China is the closest competitor to India in this market. When gold is an integral part of the social, religious, and even economic life for most Indians for 2500 years, you cannot wish it away. You must structure laws that take all these in account. You have to respect the trade which has always made India rich, not poor.

Second, any smuggling in of gold must be paid for in dollars which are acquired through the hawala (the illegal foreign exchange and money laundering) route. That undermines the value of the Indian rupee. Since each tonne of gold costs Rs.500 crore, and because 100-200 tonnes of gold are smuggled in each year, the total value of Indian currency involved is at least Rs.50,000 crore. If you don’t prevent this smuggling, expect the Indian currency to get weakened further.

The third reason is more crucial. The smuggling in of gold is so lucrative that it has financed the building of a smuggling corridor which has eased the smuggling in of drugs, electronic goods and even arms. Moreover, while earlier South India – both land and sea routes – accounted for much of the gold smuggled into India, lately it is the east and the North East. Ever since trade was liberalised with Myanmar, and given the porous borders around Bhutan, Nepal, and the North East, more gold, drugs, and arms are being smuggled in from there. Tensions with China have not helped either because no army can afford to alienate the local population that roams through the hills and forests. That should worry India’s policymakers. The fastest way to reduce this is by making the smuggling of gold less profitable.

The cure

The cure for gold smuggling will therefore have to be on many fronts.

First, immediately reduce import duties. A 16.36 per cent import duty (inclusive of other cesses) provides a very attractive incentive for gold smuggling where the costs could vary between 5-8%. The longer the 15% duty stays in place, the more the risk to India’s currency and its security.

Second, do not depend on the existing enforcement setup to stanch this clandestine inflow of gold and drugs, and even arms. The focus must first be financial. True, the government will lose Rs.25,000 crore of annual revenues from import duties on gold. But it will save on 10-20 times this amount in trying to deal with corrosion of the currency, degradation of its population afflicted with drug consumption, and the risk of insurrection.

To minimise the cash loss for the government, a simple way would be to keep the import duties at just 1-2% -- provided the gold is imported through designated channels. This channel could be designated banks. Or it could be the gold bourse or the gold exchange that the government has been talking about for years. Such low rates of duty will encourage even international passengers to buy their gold chains and ornaments (even gold biscuits and coins) from India than risk bringing them from overseas. That would legitimise much of gold inflow.

It won’t abolish smuggling – we shall explain why a bit later. But much of the clandestine supply will disappear. Gold can be sold to the trade at a GST of around 3%, and each subsequent sale will involve another 3% on the mark-up value. This way, the government could recoup much of the customs duty that it will forego. It will also have brought more gold out into the open market.

The third step is to remove the inspector raj that annoys the gold trade, and instead focus on technology to usher in traceability of gold. Using well established technologies like blockchain, RFID and unique identification numbers for jewellery – along with hall marking – will go an exceptionally long way in bringing the trade into the open. The absence of an inspector raj will actually allow people to bring out more gold from their lockers into the open markets.

Fourth, have a centralised vault. The current system is almost dysfunctional. Today India allows vaults for the income tax department, the enforcement authorities, the Reserve Bank, and often other banks as well. Keep all gold in vaults managed by a single authority where electronic ledgers, surveillance technology and random batch testing by refineries can plug theft and misuse of gold stocks.