Policy Watch: MSP, Bihar, maize, and elections

The three bills (now Acts) related to agriculture continue to raise a lot of dust. This column dealt with the bills last week. Yes, they are good for agriculture. But they make sense only if other things are also done first.

Ironically, amid the sound and fury over the agri bills and MSP (Minimum Support Price), there are developments that appear to have escaped many. They relate to the issue of maize and may be directly connection with Bihar and the coming elections. The events leading one to such deductions appear scattered. But they all point in the same directions – elections.

First, consider media reports in July 2020 which talked about distressed maize farmers in Bihar filing a petition before the court. They were demanding MSP for their crop. They blamed the state government for violating the guidelines of the Central Government by not procuring maize at the MSP.

By July 2020, farmers began agitations in Bihar. There was even a four-day long satyagraha by Kosi Nav Nirman Manch (KNNM) and other groups over the refusal of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar to pay the MSP for maize. The state turned a blind eye.

Nitish Kumar’s predicament could be understandable. He already had the huge surge of migrants returning home. Their remittances to their families in Bihar had thus dried up. There was the consequent rampant unemployment. The state had little funds (moreover, the state had got quite used to largesse from the central government). It now appears that the state wanted the centre to pick up the tab for procurement of maize. Moreover, with elections round the corner, it looked like a game of who-blinks-first. The government reiterated its resolve not to pick up maize at the MSP. It could also be that Nitish Kumar was against the state getting involved with procurement. And rightly so.

Proceed to September 2020, when media talked about crashing maize prices.

And then came the agri-bills. More interestingly, there were news items in smaller publications – big media missed this altogether – that the Food Department of the government of India had asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state procurement agencies to completely avoid rejection of the stocks of the farmers in the procurement of the Kharif crops of paddy/rice and the coarse grains -- jowar, bajra, maize and ragi -- at the MSP.

It also ordered the uniform specifications for the first time for the central pool procurement of the food grains to be distributed under the public distribution system and other welfare schemes.

Obviously, Bihar’s farmers can now see good fortune coming their way.

Traditionally, procurement has been reserved only for rice and wheat – the privileged crops. Occasionally, procurement benefits have been extended to pulses. Other procurement schemes are normally announced by respective state governments for the crops that they produce.