Policy watch: Agenda #2 – CEZs can help India revive from its continuous decline

Three major disappointments

Hindsight can make people wise, but only if they seek answers. At the moment, few are sure about how to view the past. But for people like this author, India had three major milestones when the tide could have turned, and the country could have been a major player among the best in the world.

The first was when a demagogue – Indira Gandhi -- was defeated at the hustings. Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) became the icon around whom everyone rallied. The youth was ecstatic. Change was in the air. But JP fell ill, and let others rule the country. He died shortly thereafter. The new government literally disintegrated. Nobody was strong enough to hold together disparate views and allegiances.

The second was when Narasimha Rao ushered in liberalisation. Expectations ran high. India’s fortunes rose. But the Congress party pulled the rug from under Rao’s feet. And when he died, he wasn’t even given a decent cremation. But hopes were not dashed. The BJP came to power supported by other parties, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the helm. Briefly, it looked as if India could shine bright. But somehow, he was pulled down in the next elections (some believe that the RSS chose not to support him because he refused to accept any of its outlandish ideologies). UPA-1 led by the Congress, rode the crest, and the economy did fairly well. But UPA II was a disaster. The stench of corruption filled the air. Bank money was misused (a malaise even the current government has not cared to prevent.

Then came Narendra Modi. His track record as Gujarat’s chief minister made him the most promising candidate to lead the country. Once more aspirations ran high. He spoke the right words – less government, more governance. Transparency. Pulling everyone along with him. Subsequent developments made a mockery of such pronouncements. Unilateralism and centralisation meant little information was shared, and the government’s face began intruding everywhere. Corruption reared its head again. Not surprisingly, the country’s fortunes began sagging. The Covid pandemic accentuated the flaws and cracks.

At each of these turning points, history was made, and unmade. Hopes were raised and dashed. India stumbled each time. But it learnt to pick up the pieces and hobble along.