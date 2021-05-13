Policy watch: Agenda for the government – #1. Don't meddle with the dairy sector

Compare him to the current health minister who:

Failed to anticipate the entry of infected passengers by air in time. Thus, even while almost all eastern neighbours of India, suspended flights to and from China in November 2019, India did nothing till March 2020.

Failed to take steps to mitigate the oncoming oxygen crisis which was known to the government a year ago.

He failed to advise the prime minister that China opted for selective lockdown of cities. No country had opted for a national lockdown, that too with just four hours’ notice.

Despite being a fully qualified medical practitioner, he did not advise the government that what works are medicines, and not the beating of thalis at night.

Did not clear the entry of Pfizer and Sputnik V, among others, for months. It is only last fortnight that the paperwork began.

Went against professional discipline of introducing vaccines only after tests. When there were howls of protest in India and overseas, he twisted his spiel and called the ayurvedic product immunity boosters. Once again, without third party tests, as required. Clearly, not fit to be a registered medical practitioner.

Failed to recommend an increase in the number of seats at medical colleges or at nurse training institutions.

Refused to increase the number of doctors, even after noted surgeon Devi Shetty publicly stated that said there are between 90,000 to one lakh doctors who graduated from overseas universities but have not yet been recognised by the Indian government. A simple way would be to recognise them in exchange for a six-month work tenure at a Covid centre.

One weak justification in his defence could be that when confronted by demagogues, most men turn sycophants. Either way, he must go.

Recommendation #2 – Leave the dairy sector alone

This is the most crucial of recommendations. It is with immense sadness that one notes how Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat was a champion of the milk industry. But after he became prime minister, he abandoned the dairy sector. It could be a half-baked ideology, or it could be the reluctance of the cooperative dairy sector to finance politicians. But the government’s moves were aimed at decimating the diary sector. That could ruin rural prosperity altogether.

If the government is sensible, it will roll back the cattle slaughter ban. Or it should, if it still wants the ban, compensate the farmers @ Rs.20,000 for each old cattle they were not allowed to sell to the trade. That is the money they used to get, which they used to part-finance the purchase of a young milch cattle.