Supreme Court’s Order On Governors’ Assent Powers Leaves States In A Constitutional Grey Zone

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s comments on the import of the Supreme Court’s five-judge bench order in the presidential reference case may serve to soften public perception of the issue, but the law laid down imposes no compulsion on governors to act with alacrity to give assent to bills.

In its order of November 20, the bench led by Justice Gavai addressed 14 questions in the presidential reference, upholding the discretionary power of governors under Article 200 and viewing the prescription of timelines for gubernatorial action as contrary to the constitutional scheme of elasticity for authorities. Neither could a timeline be prescribed for the President to decide on legislation under Article 201.

The court also derived no power under Article 142 to declare a principle of deemed assent for bills. Upon demitting office, Justice Gavai has explained that the order was not intended to make states run from pillar to post to get bills assented to.

Where the issue has been advanced, however, is in the former CJI’s cue to the Union that prescription of timelines would depend on a specific constitutional provision.

In the order itself, what subsists is the top court’s description of actionable delay in governors giving assent to bills as “prolonged, unexplained, and indefinite”, upon which the court could issue a limited mandamus for the governor to act under Article 200 within a reasonable time.

As things stand, the governor vs state imbroglio is witnessed only in Opposition-ruled states, led by Tamil Nadu and including Kerala and Punjab. West Bengal’s governor, too, welcomed the order as affirmation of constitutional “Lakshman rekhas”.

The earlier two-judge order by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan holding Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills and reserve them for the President as lacking bona fides was a watershed.

It prescribed timelines and provided deemed assent to the 10 laws presented to the governor a second time. But the issue has wider significance.

Tamil Nadu has for decades articulated its position seeking the abolition of the governor’s post, as it was redundant in a federal system. A confrontational position between governors and elected governments is bound to strengthen such a view.

That elected legislatures represent the people and law-making is their preserve is beyond argument. A gubernatorial intervention carries merit when legislation falls foul of the Constitution, and even here, the provision for aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and return of bills gives an opportunity for rectification.

Now that the Supreme Court has laid down the law holding timelines for assent as unconstitutional, it is incumbent on the Union government to spell out its position. Evidently, there is little incentive to hard-code timelines into the Constitution in the present state of political play.