Parliament Needs Dialogue, Not Ego | representative pic/ANI

The final week of the Parliament's monsoon session will be an important one. This week will see the start of a discussion on the motion of no confidence that the Opposition political parties have filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Similarly, disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to the Lok Sabha, now that the Supreme Court has suspended his sentence.

The most significant aspect of the motion of no confidence is that dialogue between the governing regime and the Opposition will take place in the House of Representatives. It is important to remember that ego has no place in a Parliamentary democracy. While the Opposition should recognise that a stalemate in Parliament is not the answer, the ruling party should equally recognise that the Opposition has the right to question the Prime Minister of India on a crucial issue such as Manipur. The Rajya Sabha Opposition and governing regime have agreed to hold a discussion on Manipur, which is a positive sign.

There is an undeniable truth that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, should attend the house proceedings more regularly and exhibit a willingness to address the queries put forth by the opposition. In the sprawling democracy that is India, it is an inherent right of opposition political parties to pose inquiries to the ruling regime. At the helm of the government stands the prime minister, who serves as both the face and leader of the nation. The significance of his presence and active involvement in the debates surrounding Manipur cannot be overstated. In a disconcerting turn of events, the conspicuous absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during pivotal Parliament sessions has become a cause for concern. In a remarkable turn of events, a prevailing pattern has emerged that demands not only our nation's attention but also prompts us to ponder the government's unwavering dedication to principles of transparency, accountability, and participatory democracy.

Parliament, as the pinnacle of democratic governance, assumes an indispensable role in moulding the trajectory of a nation. The hallowed halls of this institution serve as a sacred platform where the chosen few, our elected representatives, gather to engage in the art of deliberation, debate, and ultimately make weighty decisions that shape the very fabric of our nation's welfare. In the dynamic realm of Indian democracy, the active participation of all key stakeholders holds immense significance within Parliamentary sessions. This inclusive approach not only fosters a vigorous exchange of ideas but also plays a pivotal role in facilitating the smooth and efficient functioning of the government.



Read Also Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs Stage Walkout From Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue

It is also time for Opposition political parties to recognise that ego is supplanting reason as time passes. In the long history of India's parliamentary democracy, the Opposition has repeatedly posed difficult questions to the government. However, pressuring the government cannot be accomplished by creating a commotion or preventing the functioning of the legislature. There should be discussions between the Opposition and the ruling party outside of Parliamentary sessions to address problems so that dialogue can continue during sessions. By notallowing Parliament to function, the ruling regime and the Opposition are preventing the people from receiving government responses. The citizens of India have every right to know the ruling party's and government's positions on crucial issues. Consequently, both the Opposition and the governing party must put aside their egos during Parliamentary sessions.

Similarly, the conspicuous absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during crucial Parliament sessions is setting a disconcerting precedent that carries profound implications for the very fabric of Indian democracy. In the realm of democratic governance, Parliament stands tall as the bedrock upon which the entire system is built. Its significance cannot be overstated, for it is within these hallowed halls that the fate of a nation is decided. Yet, Parliament's efficacy hinges not only on the collective efforts of its members, but also on the active involvement of key stakeholders, most notably the esteemed prime minister. The prime minister, as the leader of the executive branch, holds a position of immense influence and responsibility. Their engagement in the workings of Parliament is not merely a formality, but a crucial element in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the nation. By actively participating in parliamentary proceedings, the prime minister demonstrates their commitment to democratic principles and their willingness to engage in the democratic process. Parliament serves as a platform for robust debates, where ideas clash and policies are scrutinised. It is through this exchange of perspectives that the best decisions are often forged. The prime minister's presence in these debates lends weight to their own policies and initiatives, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the government's vision. Moreover, their active participation fosters a sense of accountability, as they are compelled to defend their actions and decisions before the representatives of the people.

In this pressing matter, it is of utmost importance that the government swiftly takes action and places significant emphasis on the principles of accountability, transparency and participatory democracy. In embracing this approach, we have the opportunity to fortify the principles that underpin the very essence of Indian democracy, thereby safeguarding the enduring strength and adaptability of our democratic establishments for posterity.

It is also crucial to acknowledge that in a vibrant democracy like India, the functioning of Parliament is paramount to ensuring effective governance, accountability, and the well-being of the citizens. While Opposition parties have a vital role in holding the government accountable, continuous blockage of Parliamentary proceedings does more harm than good. Instead of resorting to obstructionism, Opposition parties should leverage their positions to engage in constructive dialogue, propose alternative solutions, and contribute to the legislative process. By doing so, they can uphold democratic values, strengthen democratic institutions, and earn the respect and trust of the citizens they serve. Ultimately, it is through collaborative efforts that India's democracy can flourish and continue to be a shining example for the world.

Last but not least, the effectiveness of India's democratic institutions affects its position in the international arena. Continuous disruptions inParliament can send a negative signal to the international community about India's political stability and commitment to democratic governance. A functioning and robust Parliament would project India as a mature and responsible democracy.

The author is a visiting professor of journalism, a political columnist and a doctoral research scholar. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. Views are personal

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)