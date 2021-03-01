Law and judiciary: More sloganeering, less vision

The latter were charged with extortion and worse. So, the former government decided to arm helpless tribals and rural folk. It was finally withdrawn when the Supreme Court passed some stinging strictures against that government. Law and order should not be outsourced to third parties, said the court. Ultimately, it is the government which is charged with maintaining law and order.

In a worrisome development, the present government too has attempted worse strategies.

It has attempted to give free rein to the gau-rakshaks (literally cow protectors) to carry out a political agenda of not permitting cow slaughter. As a result, frenzied mobs took law into their hands, accosted any meat carrying wagon (beat up and even killed transporters). Sometimes, they even attacked farmers taking their stray cattle back home. This too was finally stopped by the courts – after it was confronted with people killed or businesses brutalised savagely. The loss to the economy and to marginal farmers who owned cattle was immense. The government has not yet made any provision to compensate them for their losses.

As a result, India’s already pathetically primitive forensic facilities were often used to determine whether the meat belonged to cows or buffaloes. In most case it was the latter. But by then the meat confiscated was now unusable, and the meat trader lost his income. No compensation was offered for such “collateral” losses either.

There were two other moves that filled citizens with dread.

Pitting people against people

Strangely enough, the army – which normally does not ever get into proposing social reform -- recommended creating a similar salwa judum movement. A paper put up by the army encouraged unemployed youth to be inducted into the army for a short-term training course. The army proposal suggested that this would help in giving them a sense of discipline.

Were the top guns of the army and the home ministry unaware that such a move could create a movement like that of the brown-shirts (of Germany) in India? Fortunately, the proposal was quietly buried. While other authors of social media views have got arrested for any such ‘unwise’ views, nobody in this case was arrested or even upbraided for such outlandish and dangerous suggestions.

Then, just recently, the home ministry proposed involving citizens to report on misuse of social media and other anti-social crimes. The ‘circular’ said that such an experiment would “be piloted in Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura”, where volunteers would “flag and report child sexual abuse, rape, terrorism, “radicalisation” and “anti-national” activities. The government was effectively trying to pit citizen against citizen.

Once again, it was trying to sub-contract law enforcement to private hands, which could be both undesirable and dangerous. Once again, the government was caught trying to slip in extra-legal ways to deal with inconvenient people.

This is certainly not the rule of law.

Disdain for laws

The sheer disdain successive governments have shown towards the rule of law can also bee seen in the poor expenditure on this front. This includes the police, the courts, and the rest of the law enforcement machinery.