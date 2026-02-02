Keeping The Mind In The Present: Awareness, Breath And The Art Of Living

Awareness of the mind and attention to the breath help anchor life in the present moment | Representational Image

Have you noticed what goes on in the mind? The mind keeps wondering what will happen next. Knowledge is being aware of this phenomenon of the mind, of what is happening right now in the mind.

Awareness beyond books

All other information and education can be acquired by reading books. You can read a book on any subject—birth, death or diet; there are volumes available on countless topics. But awareness of our mind cannot be learnt by reading a book.

The mind’s habitual tendencies

Our minds have a tendency to vacillate between the past and the future. Every moment, it is either angry about the past or anxious about the future. There is another tendency of the mind, one that clings to the negative. If someone gives you ten compliments and one insult or criticism, the mind clings to the negative remark. We simply forget all the other ten compliments.

Transforming the mind

To bring about a change in these two tendencies of the mind is the greatest help you can render to yourself. Becoming aware of these two tendencies in the mind will make you more natural and simple. This wisdom is very precious and will enable you to blossom from within.

We are born with this innocence in us, but as we become more and more mature and intelligent, we tend to lose this innocence and end up becoming stiff. Drop the stiffness, and then see how much more rewarding, enjoyable and interesting life becomes. This is knowledge. And this is also worship.

Breath, service and self-study

We have to study our mind, our self. We spend so much time learning about things for life, but very little about life itself. The first thing we did when we came into the world was to take a deep breath in, and the last thing we will be doing in the world is breathing out. In between the first inhalation and the last exhalation is what we call life.

We never attend to our breath. Breath is the connection between the body and the mind, and through it, you can bring the mind to the present moment. Service, or seva, is another tool to attend to the mind. When you make service your sole purpose in life, it eliminates fear and brings focus in your mind, purposefulness in action, and long-term joy.