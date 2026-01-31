'Strong Macros, Hard Choices': The Political Paradox Of Union Budget 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget will be unique in several ways. It will be the first time a Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. It will also be framed against a never-before-seen US tariff of 50 per cent, a ‘weakening rupee that the Economic Survey says is “punching below its weight”, and a global environment that is steadily becoming less forgiving.

‘The finance minister, therefore, faces tough choices. The paradox of the FY27 Budget is that India's strongest macro performance in decades is insufficient to sustain growth, investor confidence, and external stability without stronger strategic capacity, a firmer currency, and deeper manufacturing strength. At the same time, the NDA Government at the Centre will have its sights set on winning tough contests in Tamil Nadu,

‘West Bengal, and Kerala, while retaining its hold in Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry, all of which go to the polls this year. Some or a higher degree of populism will therefore inevitably find its way into the Union Budget. Against this background, the Economic Survey does not pull punches in describing an economy under the stranglehold of global headwinds. With debt at 82 per cent of GDP, Sitharaman will need to take hard calls.

This Budget must therefore move beyond incremental adjustments and construct a comprehensive strategy that neutralises the 50 per cent tariff shock from Washington, arrests the rupee's slide, revives manufacturing competitiveness, and reconciles populist pressures ‘with fiscal credibility—all while navigating what the Survey de- scribes as an 80-90 per cent probability of “managed dis- order” or “disorderly multipolar breakdown'” in 2026.

Consider the US tariff, announced in late August 2025. The impact was immediate. India's merchandise exports to the US, totalling $87 billion annually, now face acute pressure in textiles, gems and jewellery, marine products, leather, and carpets—sectors employing millions of low-skilled workers in labour-surplus states. Exporters are seeking duty drawback expansion, working capital support, limited moratoriums, and faster free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations—especially with the European Union, where a recently concluded agreement could lift bilateral trade by 41-65 per cent, according to the Kiel Institute.

Without a fiscal firewall, India risks what the Economic Survey warns: “Export markets once lost are not easily recovered.” Next is the question of arresting the rupee’s slide. The Reserve Bank of India sold $38 billion in Q4 FY24 to defend the currency but deployed only $10.9 billion in Q3 FY25—a pivot from “aggressive defence” to “managed float.” This is a calculated policy. A weaker rupee partially offsets US tariffs by making exports cheaper. Forex reserves of $640 billion, covering 11 months of imports as of 16 January 2026, provide a cushion. Yet investors price risk, not reserves.

The Productivity-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme needs a rethink. Manufacturing’s share of GDP in current prices has fallen from 17-18 per cent two decades ago to 14 per cent in FY25. Manufacturers are losing pricing power while input costs rise, squeezing margins and deterring investment. The Budget can consider tying incentives to net export gains over the next three years, implementing a uniform GST on capital goods, and establishing a Manufacturing Finance Corporation to offer lowinterest loans for export-oriented capex. Agriculture sits at a crossroads between higher income support and long-overdue structural reform. Farmers seek PM-KISAN doubling, cheaper credit, zero-premium insurance, and wider MSP coverage.

Yet 46.1 per cent of workers account for only 20 per cent of GDP, while H1 FY26 farm growth of 3.6 per cent lags far behind services growth. Doubling PM-KISAN alone would add ₹68,000 crore annually. Middle-class tax relief faces tight limits. Large cuts in Budget 2025 already cost ₹1 lakh crore, while deficit reduction remains a priority. Given consumption needs support, the Budget should offer calibrated tweaks: a modest hike in the standard deduction, a limited increase in 80C, targeted home-loan relief, and retention of the current LTCG exemption. With consolidation binding, capex growth must moderate but persist.

Target ₹12.5 lakh crore, prioritise rail, roads, and power, revive PPPs via a ₹25,000 crore viability gap funding, and extend ₹1.5 lakh crore in state capex support. Meeting the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target is non-negotiable. Consolidation has earned India rating upgrades, but rigid interest, pension, and subsidy bills limit flexibility. With debt at 82 per cent of GDP and bond yields elevated, every new spending promise must be matched by durable revenue or savings.

Budget 2026 is the test of whether rhetoric about “strategic resilience” and “strategic indispensability” will be backed by fiscal allocations, policy reforms, and political courage. India must run a marathon and sprint simultaneously, the Survey warns. Sunday will reveal whether the government understands this is not a metaphor, but a necessity.