International Cricket In Choppy Waters

The attack on Afghan civilians by the Pakistan army during the border clash, which led to the death of three young cricketers, among many others, has understandably caused outrage in cricket circles around the world. Both the ICC world body and the BCCI have joined the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in condemning the horrific attack. Understandably, the ACB have decided to boycott next month’s tri-nation T20 tournament in Pakistan, which also includes Sri Lanka. In a desperate bid to save face, the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited lowly Zimbabwe to fill the breach left by Afghanistan’s withdrawal.

The two countries have a history of enmity, both politically and on and off the cricket pitch, with the rival fans attacking each other in the stands during their 2019 World Cup match in Headingley, Leeds. Their matchups since have been highly tense, and this tragic incident will put a further cloud over their clashes. The BCCI have supported the ACB both financially and logistically, with first Greater Noida and now Dehradun serving as their home base since the volatile situation in Afghanistan is not conducive to hosting international sporting events. The BCCI also supported their bid for Test status at the ICC, and their maiden Test was at Bengaluru in 2018. The two countries have not met in a bilateral series in any of the three formats since, but another Test match is on the cards next year.

Afghanistan’s iconic leg spinner and T20I captain Rashid Khan, who is hugely popular on the worldwide T20 franchise circuit, has been vocal in his condemnation of the tragedy and backed ACB’s boycott of the tri-series, calling the attack a “heinous, unforgivable crime…” Khan plays for defending champions Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League and has removed the team’s name from his X profile. It remains to be seen whether Rashid, the flag-bearer for Afghan cricket, will put his money where his mouth is and withdraw from his PSL contract.

It may be recalled that last year Khan condemned Cricket Australia for cancelling the proposed Afghanistan tour Down Under and banning all bilateral cricket ties—as did England and New Zealand—for protesting the abhorrent anti-women policies of the Taliban government in Kabul, with women banned from all walks of life, including sports. Khan had, back then, threatened to withdraw from his Adelaide Strikers franchise in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the most popular and lucrative of the T20 leagues after only the IPL, protesting CA’s decision but apparently had a change of heart and turned out for them.

Read Also Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament

With Indo-Pak cricket ties already soured with the Asian Cricket Council president (and PCB chief-cum-minister) Mohsin Naqvi refusing to part with the Asia Cup trophy won by India in Dubai last month, international cricket now faces more choppy waters ahead.