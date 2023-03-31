Indore temple tragedy: An open letter to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meeting with the injured at a hospital in Indore. | ANI

Dear Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,

I am writing to you today to express my outrage and deep concern about the recent tragedy at the temple in Indore. The loss of 36 lives and the injury of 17 others is a stark reminder of the dire consequences of neglecting the safety of heritage sites.

The negligence and lack of proper maintenance that led to this tragedy is a grave dereliction of duty by those in charge. The fact that there are several other wells in Indore that are similarly situated and may pose a risk to visitors if not adequately maintained and inspected is unacceptable.

The sloppy and unprofessional rescue operations that followed the tragedy further highlight the need for proper training and preparation of rescue personnel. The sight of rescuers dropping bodies due to poor ropes and ineffective rescue strategies is a clear indication of a complete lack of preparedness.

As the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, you must take full responsibility for this tragedy and provide immediate and effective measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The safety of citizens and visitors to the state should be your top priority, and it is your responsibility to ensure that all heritage sites are inspected, audited, and maintained properly to prevent such accidents.

This tragedy has left a deep emotional scar on the victims and their families, and it is an embarrassment for the state. The citizens of Madhya Pradesh deserve better than this, and we demand immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

I urge you to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety of visitors to heritage sites and temples in the state. We, the people, demand accountability for this tragedy, and we will not rest until we see meaningful and effective measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

