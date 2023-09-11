Indo-Canadian ties hit a low | File pic

India-Canada ties are currently on shaky ground and the icy nature of the relationship was quite visible at the G20 summit in New Delhi. While the former has raised the ‘anti-India’ threats by Khalistani sympathisers in the North American nation, the latter has alleged interference in Canada’s electoral process by Indiaand other countries. The tension in the relationship was further amplified by Canada suddenly calling a pause to trade ties and the ongoing Free Trade Agreement. During the bilateral meet between Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, there was no mention of renewing the FTA discussions. In fact the Canadian delegation was not assured of a bilateral meeting till quite late in the day. The Canadian PM also skipped the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the G20 leaders and blamed it on “scheduling issues”.

Ties between the two nations have been strained since Khalistani supporters in Canada became proactive and vandalised temples and Embassy property, and also threatened senior diplomats. Modi is learnt to have taken up this very strongly with Trudeau during the bilateral but the latter also raised the issue of alleged interference by Indian intelligence agencies in Canada’s polls. Trudeau told reporters after his meeting with Modi that Canada will always “defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest” while preventing violence and acting against hatred. He said the actions of a “few” did not represent the whole community or country. Trudeau is also believed to have angered New Delhi by calling Ukraine President Zelensky and expressing disappointment that he had not been invited to the G20 summit. This low point in ties between the two countries does not bode well for the Indian diaspora, which has strong roots in Canada and has made a mark for itself there. It is in their best interest that ties are mended sooner rather than later.