India's Stellar Success Story In Space

Chandrayaan-3 makes touchdown on moon | File Pic

More than 8.6 million viewers witnessed Chandrayaan-3's lander with a rover inside effortlessly touching down on the moon's South Pole at 6:04 pm on Tuesday, broadcasted on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s YouTube channel. Countless more observed this remarkable event through various news channels and media outlets. Ultimately, this achievement became the single most widely watched livestream on YouTube.

For India's nearly 1.4 billion residents, along with millions of individuals of Indian origin or nationality worldwide, the successful conclusion of this lunar mission held immense significance.

The backdrop of the Russian mission's failure to hit its target on August 19- it had to be abandoned midway- only heightened the anticipation, especially considering the sorrowful memory of the then ISRO chief K. Sivan's emotional reaction alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 after Chandrayaan-2's setback.

In sharp contrast, S. Somanath, Sivan's successor, exuded confidence this time and elucidated the preemptive measures taken to prevent all foreseeable kinds of failures.

In hindsight, ISRO's decision not to opt for a Russian lander for Chandrayaan-3 proved astute. True, there was a time in the distant past when India followed in the footsteps of the Soviet Union. Though, after the collapse of the Soviet empire, Russia gained the upper hand in space management, it could not regain the status the USSR once enjoyed. Be that as it may, the landing unfolded seamlessly, as the automatic sequence gently guided the spacecraft from high-speed travel to a graceful touch down on the moon's surface.

The spacecraft exhibited poise, descending from rapid speeds to a gentle pace before a brief, cautious pause to verify the landing site, culminating in a smooth landing on the lunar terrain. What unfolded for the viewers was poetry in action. ISRO's accomplishment extended beyond mere robotic landing — it was achieved with elegance. It will go down in lunar history as the smoothest-ever landing.

Come to think of it, the achievement was made by a country which took baby steps in space technology, just half a century ago. India's historic feat placed it fourth among nations (after the USA, former USSR, and China) to reach the moon, and it secured the distinction of being the first to land at the South Pole, albeit 600 miles away from the exact spot. The area chosen is believed to have ice deposits, indicating possibilities of human settlement in the future.

Chandrayaan-3 provided the people an occasion to echo the sentiment expressed by poet Iqbal, “Sare Jahaan Se Achcha”, as they observed the tricolour on the lunar expanse. Chandrayaan-3's voyage spanning tens of thousands of miles actually commenced with a rocket launch from Thumba on the southwest coast of India on November 21, 1963, marking the inception of India's space odyssey. This success reflects the culmination of the robust science policies pursued by successive governments and the remarkable efforts of our scientists, often working with constrained budgets.

India's space programme remains comparatively economical, yet the country has gained international recognition as a leader in space technology. Collaborating with numerous countries, ISRO places satellites in Earth's orbit and undertakes ambitious projects, including a forthcoming manned mission, solar observation, and Martian exploration.

India's space endeavours have always remained civilian, aiming to benefit humanity. The prime minister, attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, tied this accomplishment to India's G20 presidency motto: "One earth, one family, one future." Rooted in a human-centric approach and embraced universally, India's success became a shared achievement for all of humanity. The country's transparent intent was evident through its dedication of the space programme to the United Nations.

India’s unwavering dedication garnered international backing, highlighting the country's evolution from a clichéd image of snake-charmers and rope-tricksters to a trailblazer in cutting-edge space technology. This is precisely why India's lunar accomplishment turned into a worldwide event, as the advantages of India's current and forthcoming space missions are set to benefit people across the globe in various ways. In essence, the success of Chandrayaan-3 underscores the victory of human determination and the pursuit of science driven by ethical motives.

Read Also Goans Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)