India–Israel Relations In Focus: PM Modi’s Israel Visit Sparks Strategic Debate Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming Israel visit draws attention amid shifting geopolitical alignments and rising West Asia tensions | File Photo

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Israel (February 25–26) has triggered varied reactions within India’s strategic community. The visit comes amid political unrest in Israel and growing speculation over a possible United States attack on Iran.

Some analysts have questioned the timing of the visit and whether India is tilting too far in its outreach to Israel. Modi is also expected to address the Knesset — a first for any Indian prime minister — prompting debate on whether India is departing from its long-held policy of strategic balance in West Asia.

‘A New World Order of Uncertainty’

Former ambassador and West Asia expert Talmiz Ahmad believes such concerns are misplaced. He argues that global geopolitics has entered a new phase.

“Today we are in a completely new world order — one which I call the order of uncertainty. The Arab world is in total disarray, the Global South is in total disarray, and the Western alliance is in total disarray. So there will be fresh alignments, where the past does not matter at all,” Ahmad said.

He added that India’s evolving outreach reflects these new alignments. “The Prime Minister’s own engagement is part of this fresh alignment. And to my mind, the most important alignment that India is looking at is the alignment with the UAE and Israel.”

Chabahar, Oil and Strategic Pivot

Senior diplomats note that India may already be recalibrating its regional posture. India has reduced oil imports from Iran and appears to be scaling down its involvement in the strategically significant Chabahar Port project.

Former US President Donald Trump granted India a six-month sanctions waiver on October 30, 2025, allowing limited engagement with Chabahar until April this year. While New Delhi has not formally announced a withdrawal, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in February that $120 million had been paid to Iran for the port — a move some analysts interpret as India preparing to close that chapter.

Balance or Realignment?

Others argue that India has not abandoned its traditional balancing strategy. The recent visit of Arab foreign ministers to New Delhi and the arrival of Jassim Mohammad Al Budewi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, suggest continued engagement with Gulf nations.

Strategic expert Brahma Chellaney said, “By traveling to Israel just four weeks after hosting Arab foreign ministers in New Delhi, Modi is effectively restoring equilibrium in India’s Middle East outreach — stabilizing ties with Israel after a year of delays and ensuring critical defense and technology projects remain on track.”

However, Ahmad disagrees. He believes the GCC visit is linked to concerns over a potential US attack on Iran. “There is a deep-seated concern that possibly following the breakdown of talks there will be an American attack on Iran,” he said, adding that Gulf states fear retaliation that could endanger large Indian expatriate populations.

Defence Ties and Netanyahu’s Objectives

For India, defence cooperation is a key priority. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India is Israel’s largest defence customer, accounting for 34% of Israel’s total defence exports between 2020 and 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, analysts say, is likely to use Modi’s visit to demonstrate that Israel retains strong international partnerships despite regional turbulence.

Netanyahu has recently spoken of forming a “hexagon of allies” to counter what he describes as a “radical Shia axis” and an “emerging radical Sunni axis” in West Asia.

According to Ahmad, this proposed grouping includes Tel Aviv, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Hargeisa (Somaliland), New Delhi, and Abu Dhabi. The United Arab Emirates has reportedly played a role in facilitating Israel’s outreach to parts of the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia.

Netanyahu also reportedly views a developing alignment among Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan as a potential challenge to Israeli interests.

India’s Strategic Calculus

Diplomats say India’s position remains shaped by multiple considerations — defence procurement, technology collaboration, diaspora safety, energy security, and counterterrorism concerns.

While critics worry about a visible shift in alignment, others argue that India’s approach reflects pragmatic engagement in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Whether Modi’s Israel visit marks a definitive pivot or a calibrated balancing act will likely become clearer in the months ahead — particularly if regional tensions escalate further.