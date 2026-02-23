 Benjamin Netanyahu Calls PM Modi ‘Personal Friend’ Ahead Of Israel Visit
Ahead of PM Modi’s Israel visit, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said both nations will expand economic, diplomatic and security ties. Modi will address the Knesset and attend innovation events. Talks will focus on AI and quantum cooperation. Netanyahu also outlined a broader regional alliance vision amid ongoing global peace discussions.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | File image | PTI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the two countries are preparing to further deepen cooperation in economic, diplomatic and security spheres. Speaking at the start of a government meeting, Netanyahu described PM Modi as a “personal friend” and highlighted the growing strategic bond between India and Israel in recent years. His remarks were shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu announced that PM Modi will address the Knesset during his visit. The leaders are also scheduled to participate in an innovation-focused event in Jerusalem and jointly visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial. Emphasising the evolution of bilateral ties, Netanyahu noted that both leaders have maintained close communication and have visited each other’s countries in the past.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Israel, following his landmark 2017 trip, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. According to Netanyahu, discussions will centre on expanding collaboration in high-technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The Israeli leader also outlined a broader regional vision involving partnerships among India, select Arab nations, African countries, Greece, Cyprus and other Asian states. He said the aim is to build a cooperative framework among nations that share similar strategic outlooks to counter radical forces and enhance regional stability.

PM Modi’s visit comes amid ongoing international discussions linked to the expanded “Board of Peace” initiative.

