India Distances Itself From Drafting UN Condemnation On Israel’s West Bank Moves - VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that the recent United Nations joint statement condemning Israel’s expansion in the West Bank was not a negotiated document and did not represent a separately agreed diplomatic position by India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s stance on the issue had already been articulated during the India–Arab League Ministerial meeting, where New Delhi supported a broader framework for stronger bilateral ties and reiterated its backing for a sovereign and viable Palestinian state coexisting peacefully with Israel. The meeting also underlined the importance of adherence to the UN Charter in conducting international relations.

His remarks suggest that India neither drafted nor formally negotiated the specific UN statement criticising Israel’s actions in the West Bank.

India was among over 100 countries and international organisations that endorsed the joint statement at the UN, which described Israel’s efforts to expand its presence in the West Bank as a violation of international law and a setback to peace efforts. The endorsement came shortly before the deadline.

The statement strongly opposed unilateral measures, annexation attempts, and any steps altering the demographic character of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.