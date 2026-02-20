 India Distances Itself From Drafting UN Condemnation On Israel’s West Bank Moves - VIDEO
The MEA said the UN joint statement condemning Israel’s West Bank expansion was not a negotiated document reflecting India’s formal position. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India’s stance was outlined earlier at the India–Arab League meeting, backing a two-state solution and adherence to international law. India had endorsed the UN statement before the deadline.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that the recent United Nations joint statement condemning Israel’s expansion in the West Bank was not a negotiated document and did not represent a separately agreed diplomatic position by India.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s stance on the issue had already been articulated during the India–Arab League Ministerial meeting, where New Delhi supported a broader framework for stronger bilateral ties and reiterated its backing for a sovereign and viable Palestinian state coexisting peacefully with Israel. The meeting also underlined the importance of adherence to the UN Charter in conducting international relations.

The statement strongly opposed unilateral measures, annexation attempts, and any steps altering the demographic character of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.

