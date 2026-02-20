'Attended As An Observer': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal On India's Attendance At Board Of Peace Meeting

India Attends Washington Peace Meet As Observer, Backs Gaza Plan: Ministry Of External Affairs |

New Delhi: India attended the Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC in the capacity of an observer, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India's participation and reiterated New Delhi's position on ongoing peace efforts related to Gaza.

"We did attend the Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC as an Observer. We have also welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan initiative of President Trump, as well as efforts underway as part of Resolution 2803 of the UNSC," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson said that India has welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan initiative of President Trump as well as the efforts underway as part of Resolution 2803 of the UNSC. The resolution, which endorses the US-backed " Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict of 29 September 2025", according to the official UN document.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the newly formed "Board of Peace" would "almost be looking over" the United Nations to ensure it functions effectively, as he addressed the inaugural meeting of the panel in Washington.

"The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," Trump said during the meeting, adding that the US would help improve the UN's facilities and financial stability.

"We're going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help money-wise. We're going to help them money-wise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable," he stated.

Emphasising the importance of the global body, Trump said the United Nations has "tremendous potential" and could eventually live up to expectations.

"It's really very important, and I think it's going to eventually live up to its potential. That will be a big day," he remarked.

During the meeting, Trump announced that the United States would contribute USD 10 billion to the Board of Peace to support its mission of resolving global conflicts and said the board would initially focus on reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

According to CNN, on funding for Gaza relief, Trump said several countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait, have collectively pledged over USD 7 billion towards relief efforts.

He further stated that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan have committed troops and police personnel to help stabilise Gaza, with Egypt and Jordan providing substantial assistance, including troops, training and support for what he described as a "very trustworthy Palestinian police force".

Trump also noted that not all attendees at the inaugural meeting were political leaders, mentioning FIFA President Gianni Infantino as among those present.

The Board of Peace, according to Trump, is aimed at strengthening international conflict resolution mechanisms and enhancing cooperation to address global crises.

Delegations from more than 40 countries participated in the meeting, but key United Nations Security Council members, including France, Britain, Russia, and China, did not join. While the European Union has opted not to take a seat on the board, as reported by Al Jazeera.

President Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September as part of a second phase of the US-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan.

The Board will oversee a "founding Executive Board", which comprises Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as reported by CNN.

