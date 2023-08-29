Illogical, Shooting The Messenger

File

The case filed against Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, raises concerns about misplaced justice. While it is possible that he inadvertently disclosed the identity of a Class II Muslim boy from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, thereby violating the Juvenile Justice Act, it is important to consider the context. Without the video evidence, it is unlikely that anyone would have believed that teacher Tripta Tyagi would ask Hindu boys to teach the boy a lesson. Alt News conducted an interview with the boy's father, who mistakenly mentioned his son’s name. In Manipur, a case was filed against a person who broadcasted the video of two women being paraded naked, though the visuals shocked the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister prompting them to take action.

The media landscape is complex, and it is crucial to navigate it responsibly. While there may be legal ramifications for inadvertently disclosing the boy's identity, it is essential to recognise that Alt News was merely reporting on an incident of potential discrimination and bias. It is crucial to analyse the intentions behind Zubair's actions. As a journalist, he wanted to shed light on an issue that warranted attention. In doing so, he may have made an unintended error. However, it is vital to distinguish between inadvertent mistakes and malicious intent.

Holding Zubair accountable for his actions is reasonable, but it is equally important to maintain perspective and acknowledge the broader context of the situation. In cases like this, it is essential for the legal system to consider the overall impact of an individual's actions. It is vital to evaluate the potential harm caused versus the intent behind the journalist’s actions. The focus should be on promoting a fair and just society where responsible journalism can thrive without fear of undue repercussions. And where messengers are never shot!

