How India Should Look At AI: Opportunity, Efficiency And The Challenge Of Inequality

Artificial intelligence emerges as a transformative force for India’s economy amid debates on jobs, skills and inequality | Representative Image

One of the primary issues discussed at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos was AI and its impact. AI is an inevitability, and while one can be slow to adopt the same, it must be accepted over time. This is more so as a start has been made in almost every industry. There are definite gains to be made by adopting AI, but concerns remain for both companies and governments.

What the WEF survey shows

A survey carried out by the WEF among economists revealed some interesting results. Around 54% of those surveyed agreed that AI will lead to displacement of existing jobs, indicating acceptance of this outcome. Around 45% believed that AI will increase profit margins of companies using more AI, which means efficiency gains are to be had. Thirty-seven per cent felt that there would be increased access to goods and services, and 30% voted in favour of the affordability of goods improving. Around 24% were concerned about increasing concentration in industry, while 21% had apprehensions about discrimination against some demographic groups. These results broadly tell us everything about the pros and cons of AI.

Efficiency gains across industries

How does it stack up in India? It is almost unequivocal that there are efficiency gains to be had across various industries. Customer service is one area across all companies which will be enhanced with the greater use of AI, as it involves creating chatbots which can address most issues that are faced by people. Almost all service sector industries have started using such tools to enhance efficiency, and it may soon obviate the need to have call centres to address issues. In fact, all businesses which face the retail customer will have to necessarily adopt AI to enhance customer experience.

Use of AI in key sectors

Let us see how it is used in different sectors. In the BFSI space, it is being used for credit evaluation, as AI can pick up all information of the company which seeks to borrow funds and can assemble the same and make predictions on the servicing of the same. With algorithms running, the right price can also be suggested. The same tools can track the company as part of the credit monitoring process and throw up signals on delinquency based on predefined indicators. Therefore, there is an end-to-end solution being provided. Further, fraud detection also becomes easier with the use of AI and hence can add a lot of value for the industry.

In the case of the IT sector, there are already several changes taking place, with the entire coding process and programming being outsourced to AI. Further, solutions offered by these companies to clients are already using AI to speed up projects with higher levels of efficiency. In retail, the entire customer relation module is being programmed through AI to ensure better delivery of products. In fact, having all data on customers frequenting a store helps to ascertain tastes and preferences, which help in stocking goods. In healthcare, the supply chain management is being provided by AI. Therefore, this is something which is inevitable in any business, and there are clear advantages of using the same.

AI in planning and strategy

AI is used progressively by companies for planning business in the future, and strategies are based on inputs provided through AI tools. It becomes easier to scout the environment, bring in global perspectives and assemble data on various aspects of business, including what the competition is doing when budgeting.

Cost and energy concerns

There is, of course, the cost of using AI, as technology is not cheap and the consumption of power has also increased commensurately. WEF reckons that by 2035, global data centre electricity use could exceed 1,200 terawatt-hours, nearly triple the 2024 levels. There is a need to align AI growth with energy system capacity and sustainability goals. But companies reckon that over time these costs would come down and finally add to the bottom line. Leaving aside these costs, how does this stack up for a country like India?

India’s labour challenge

India is a labour-surplus economy, with a very large pool of youth. The challenge is that the skill sets are still lacking, and while the numbers are large, their employability is limited. This is one reason as to why the largest employers today are logistics and construction, where few skills are required. Therefore, hiring employees with the requisite skills will be a challenge.

Job losses and reskilling

Further, there is concern about job losses. Companies using AI progressively will need to address the issue of handling existing staff, which needs to be reskilled, if possible, or let go. This is a major challenge given that the age barrier often comes in the way of reskilling. Therefore, job losses are bound to mount with progressive use of AI. While it is true that new jobs will be created as AI becomes a part of the curriculum of various courses at the university level, the existing staff would face the threat nonetheless.

Inequality and MSMEs

The second major issue which also comes out in the survey is that of inequality. While large firms will be able to invest and leverage the use of AI, the same will not be possible for the MSMEs, given their limited financial strength. This will further exacerbate the wedge between the two, and there is the possibility of being out-competed in the industry.

On the issue of inequality, it is accepted that those with requisite skills will find takers quite easily, which will also go with much higher remuneration than the conventional roles. It is already seen that the IT sector offers the highest remuneration to engineers compared with any other industry. The same will happen when it comes to the use of AI, as all industries will require these skill sets to design their framework for their operations, which can stretch from manufacturing to customer service.

The author is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda and author of Corporate Quirks: The Darker Side of the Sun. Views are personal.