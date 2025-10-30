 Has Science Truly Advanced Humanity Or Pushed It Closer To Destruction?
It’s a fact that anything and everything that was created by man for good purpose, from medicine to technology, has eventually been corrupted for ill purposes. For example, man invented dynamite, and that discovery was hailed by all. Initially it was used to break hard rocks, and later on it was used in ballistic weapons of war.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:53 AM IST
article-image
The rapid march of technology has transformed life—but also raised existential questions about its moral direction | AI Generated (Representational Image)

Similarly, the television was born as one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century, as it helped people to connect, learn and entertain themselves by sitting at one place with the help of a small remote. And then came the greatest gift of science to modern man, which is known as the internet, which promises everything, be it unleashing unlimited information, connecting people or providing entertainment, all at the click of a mouse.

There is no doubt that science has touched and revolutionised everything on this planet. However, the direction of most of man's scientific and technological research has been decided by those wielding authority.

As a result, a major part of man's scientific effort has been driven by the quest for military power in the form of newer and more lethal tools of violence and war. And hence, before passing any judgement, we need to see as to where exactly we have finally landed today. And how much has the refinement in science and technology refined human life?

From sticks, swords, spears and then muskets and single-shot rifles, today we have machine guns, warplanes, intercontinental missiles and submarines that carry nuclear weapons. And together these weapons can destroy the world many times over.

Weapons are not the only products of technology that are doing harm to humans. Even more benign and beneficial gifts of science are having hitherto unforeseen and damaging effects on our lives and on the planet. Take the case of automobiles.

There is no doubt that they have increased people's mobility by providing a fast means of travel. But at the same time, they have become a threat to the environment. It is therefore time for mankind to pause and reflect and ask, are we truly progressing, or merely racing towards our own destruction?

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

