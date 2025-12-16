 ‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysis‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’

‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’

Reflecting on Sadhu Vaswani’s teachings, this piece reminds us that God does not judge knowledge, wealth or status, but the depth of our love. True spirituality lies in compassion, service to the poor, and a heart filled with longing and unconditional love for all.

Dada J P VaswaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:00 AM IST
article-image
‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’ | Photo: Pixabay

Some time ago, I was writing a preface to the latest edition of one of Sadhu Vaswani's books. I felt I should share the opening words of this new book with you.

...God will not ask whether you have learnt Sanskrit or Latin, Greek or Hebrew. God will ask you, Have you studied the word of four letters—L O V E—Love? God will ask whether you have grown in the spirit of meditation, beauty, and love. God will ask you, have you learnt the lesson of love? Have you realised its power (shakti)? Have you grown in love?...

On the material plane we ask people, "How much have you studied?" "What academic degrees have you acquired?" "How much wealth have you amassed?" or, "What is your salary?" These are all questions relating to worldly, material considerations. In the heavenly world, all these things are of no significance. The only question asked there is, "How much do you love God?”

Many rich people stay content under the delusion that they can bribe their way to salvation and purchase God’s favours with their money. They contribute lavishly to yagnas and poojas; they sponsor the building of temples, and they are confident that God has been won over to their side by their lavish spending. NO. God cannot be bought with money. God can be won only by a loving heart. God can be sought by deep yearning in the heart, by calling out to Him time and again, I have need of Thee. O Lord! I cannot live without Thee!

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Mega Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹10,000 Crore Rolled Out Ahead Of Poll Code
BMC Elections 2026: Mega Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹10,000 Crore Rolled Out Ahead Of Poll Code
Thane POCSO Court Grants Bail To Mother, Others Accused In Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old Son
Thane POCSO Court Grants Bail To Mother, Others Accused In Sexual Assault Case Involving 10-Year-Old Son
Relief For Residents: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Open Andheri DP Road
Relief For Residents: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Open Andheri DP Road
Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Hearing To Developers In Mumbai Air Pollution PIL, Seeks Accountability
Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Hearing To Developers In Mumbai Air Pollution PIL, Seeks Accountability

Therefore, the man who calls out in true longing and love will surely have a vision of God, for God needs our love and the yearning of the soul for Him.

So, in order to collect this treasure of love, let us serve the poor with love and devotion in our hearts. Let us begin the day with God; shed tears of love and longing as we do our daily work. Let us give unconditional love to one and all. And we will be richly blessed!

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay Divas And Bangladesh At 54: Liberation Remembered, Democracy In Doubt

Vijay Divas And Bangladesh At 54: Liberation Remembered, Democracy In Doubt

BJP’s Surprise Choice: Nitin Nabin Emerges As Modi–Shah Pick For Party President

BJP’s Surprise Choice: Nitin Nabin Emerges As Modi–Shah Pick For Party President

‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’

‘God Asks Only One Question: How Much Have You Loved?’

Modi’s Surprise Pick Again: Who Is Nitin Nabin And Why Delhi Didn’t See Him Coming?

Modi’s Surprise Pick Again: Who Is Nitin Nabin And Why Delhi Didn’t See Him Coming?

Bondi Horror Is a Stark Reminder That Terrorism Is Driven By Hate, Not Religion

Bondi Horror Is a Stark Reminder That Terrorism Is Driven By Hate, Not Religion