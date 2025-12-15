Guiding Light: Taking Care Of The Inner Pollution | Pexels Image

We, humans, are a part of the environment, and it is not just the plants, trees, and mountains. Caring for each other and seeing that we are all happy is also part of the environment. Don’t you agree?

When we are stressed and angry, we tend to pollute the environment in subtle ways. If you sit with a person who is angry or negative for just 10 minutes, you also carry a little bit of their frustration with you when you walk away.

Our subtle bodies, much larger than our physical bodies, end 12 inches above our heads. Definitely, we affect each other with our energy. Each one of us emits vibrations, and these vibrations get polluted when we are stressed, angry, upset, and frustrated. So when we are negative, we pollute the environment not just physically, but also mentally, emotionally, and spiritually! Our mind is so sensitive that it can catch on to the thought waves and vibrations of others around us. Happiness, in that sense, is the pure and unpolluted vibration that emerges from within us. Happiness is our true nature, and we need to get back to it, but how?

First of all, we need to get rid of stress, we need to get rid of mistrust towards each other, and we need to start bringing a sense of celebration to our lives. We convey more through our vibrations than through our words. The way to purify our presence and our vibrations is through meditation.

Another way to purify our vibrations is by being a part of art and culture. Participating in dance and music, and not just sitting and watching but really participating in it 100%.

The third way is to reach out to the people who are in need and serve them. These three things will help you. Don’t always think, 'What about me? What will I gain from this?' Think, 'What can I do? How can I help others? How can I contribute to society?’ These intentions can change your vibrations, and they can keep you much happier.

This World Meditation Day, join the world’s largest meditation event with the global humanitarian and spiritual master, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Gurudev's official YouTube Channel on December 21 at 8.30 PM IST.