Gratitude To God And Positive Thought Energy Lead The Path To True Contentment

Spiritual reflections highlight the power of gratitude and positive thinking in overcoming life's challenges

Today, scientists are beginning to understand the value and power of thought energy. They are beginning to study what our ancient rishis knew thousands of years ago. I am indeed happy that this truth has been reaffirmed in our days by influential thinkers and scientists.

One of the fundamental laws of life is that ‘energy follows thought’. Hence, whatever we think, it somehow happens. If we fear a fall, we fall down. To put it simply, we are what we think. Hence, we should be very careful with our thoughts. Thoughts have an inherent capacity to materialise.

The choice between positivism and negativism

Life gives us a choice between positivism and negativism. If you want to be a winner in life, then choose to be positive.

A positive man, a man of contentment, is known by his attitude to the things happening around him. In every situation, under all conditions, he says, “Praised be the Lord! Whatever He does, whatever He gives me, is worthy of praise.” This attitude of acceptance with gratitude is the secret of true contentment.

Acceptance of God’s will

There is always a conflict between ‘my’ will and God’s will. I may want to go in one direction, but God may pull me and show me another direction. This not only causes conflict but also causes frustration. Hence, to avoid this state of frustration, we should learn to cultivate the spirit of detachment. By accepting God’s will in a spirit of detachment, we will escape from the vicious cycle of desire, disappointment, frustration and pain and acquire the spirit of contentment.

Whenever there are hurdles in life or problems beyond your control, seek God’s help by appealing to the Supreme Shakti to give strength.

Again and again, we try to run away from difficult situations; we rebel and react with anger and bitterness. How can we ever be at peace?

The answer is simple: grow in the spirit of gratitude to God; develop the spirit of acceptance. “Not my will, but Thy Will be done, O Lord!”

You should always remember that God is with you. Tell yourself constantly: He is the One who protects all of us at all times. Build up faith in Him. Believe in Him.

*February 18–24 is observed as THANKSGIVING WEEK.

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa and non-sectarian spiritual leader.