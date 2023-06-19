FPJ Editorial: Shutting Out Jawaharlal Nehru

The renaming of the iconic Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society at Teen Murti Bhavan in Lutyens’ Delhi to Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society, on the face of it, appears to be a needless action in keeping with the present dispensation’s aversion to Jawaharlal Nehru and his heirs. This government has refused to recognise the immense contribution made by India’s first Prime Minister to the growth of the nation, and at every stage sought to denigrate him and rubbish his accomplishments. Justifications for the renaming of the institution as a memorial which houses the achievements of all prime ministers of Independent India ring hollow, as there is little doubt that Nehru merits a memorial of his own. Over the years the Nehru Memorial library has been visited by thousands of scholars in search of rare material to aid their research. It is indeed a treasure trove for academics looking for primary sources and the renaming will only lessen its value.

The move has of course triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP with the former accusing the latter of trying to usurp a role in the freedom movement when it had none. The BJP of course has gone back to its tried and tested formula of accusing the Congress of overdependence on a family and dynastic sycophancy.

Whatever the merits of the case, there can be no justification for renaming every street and building because it is associated with a past that the present government is not comfortable with. The glory of history is the value of recall. By reliving the past, future generations will learn valuable lessons. We cannot wish away the past, be it good or bad. It is far more important to view it as a rich inheritance that needs to be treasured.