 Faith Never Fails: In An Uncertain World, Absolute Trust Becomes The Greatest Shield
In a world filled with uncertainty and unseen dangers, unwavering faith emerges as a source of protection and strength. Through a real-life account of survival, the piece reflects on how surrender, belief and spiritual trust can become humanity’s greatest safeguard.

Dada J P VaswaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:22 AM IST
article-image
Faith Never Fails: In An Uncertain World, Absolute Trust Becomes The Greatest Shield | Representational Image

Friends, if there is one thing we can say for certain about life on earth, it is that this life is uncertain. In this ever-changing world, we do not know what awaits us at the next moment, the next turn on the path. Each moment, each step we take, we require reassurance; we need protection. Protection from accidents, protection from temptations, protection from the thousand shocks and perils that human life brings with it. To whom may we turn for protection? The answer is obvious: to God! The Supreme Being: the Omnipresent, Omnipotent, Omniscient One; the Immortal and Eternal Shakti.

I met a young man who spoke to me of his miraculous escape in a near-fatal car accident. He had bought a new car. He wanted to take his loved ones along for the first ride in the new car. So, all of them got into the car and drove out. The wife was radiant with joy. The parents were happy and proud. The children were admiring the plush upholstery and the luxurious fittings. As they were going up a steep incline, the truck in front of them suddenly slowed down. To avoid hitting the truck, the man tried to overtake from the right. But unfortunately, the vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit his car.

In the head-on collision that resulted, the new car was totally smashed up. But the miracle was that he and his family emerged unscathed from the car, with just a few minor bruises!

The young man recalled the last moments just before the collision: he had brought his mind to bear on the mental image of his guru and called out frantically, "Master! I surrender to your mercy! Save us from catastrophe!" The guru, in whom he had reposed complete faith, responded to his call of distress. He and his family were saved, even though the vehicle was a write-off!

"Saints will aid, if men will call, for the blue sky bends over all!" sang the poet. True it is that mystics, saints and sages answer our calls of distress. But the catalyst in such miracles is our own absolute faith!

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

