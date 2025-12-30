 New Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisNew Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience

New Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience

With barely weeks to go for BMC polls, Mumbai’s political landscape is tangled in shifting alliances driven more by survival than vision. As parties realign after splits in Sena and NCP, voters face confusion, with no clear ruling-opposition divide in India’s richest civic body.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:11 AM IST
article-image
New Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience | FPJ Image

With barely two weeks left for the polling day for the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alliances have been furiously stitched across the political firmament in the past few days. The voter may be forgiven for being lost in the maze that has come to pass by way of these alliances between the parties. The fundamental question—which party should be considered the ruling party and which the opposition in India’s richest municipal corporation—is not clear. The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which jointly held power after the last election in 2017, have been on either side of the line since 2019, when Uddhav Thackeray broke away.

As the draw stands, the Congress finally stitched an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar; warring cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray brought their parties—Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena—together; the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided, after some hesitation, to take Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena along, but Ajit Pawar’s National Congress Party—with which it also shares power in the state—is not a part of this formation; and the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP were still negotiating. The Samajwadi Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have been barely discussed as significant allies in a non-BJP formation. Indeed, the pieces are all over the board, but the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde at the helm, starts out as favourites to bag the largest numbers of the 227 seats on offer.

In the last House, the undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP were in alliance with 84 and 82 seats, respectively. The BMC has been under the state administration since February 2022, when the elections were due but were postponed due to a host of reasons. Not only do the allegiances and battle lines of 2017 not hold good anymore, but the splintering of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, necessitating realignments at the state level in 2022, also falls irrelevant. Ajit Pawar, for instance, decided to go solo in the BMC elections but has tied up with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s party for elections in other cities of Maharashtra. The Thackeray cousins have been guarded about alliances outside Mumbai.

Clearly, the big prize in the forthcoming municipal elections is the BMC, and that has determined the alliances—some of convenience, others of survival. The Thackerays, for instance, are in survival mode. The NCP, even as a united party, was irrelevant to winning the tally in Mumbai with a paltry 14 seats in 2007, seven in 2012 and nine in 2017. The Congress, however, has seen a sharp decline over these elections, from 75 in 2007 to barely 31 in 2017. Joining hands with Ambedkar’s VBA may help resurrect it. The perplexing matrix of alliances, along with the redrawing of ward boundaries across Mumbai, will not make this election an easy one, given that each alliance will hardly have significantly different visions for Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals
Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Faith Never Fails: In An Uncertain World, Absolute Trust Becomes The Greatest Shield

Faith Never Fails: In An Uncertain World, Absolute Trust Becomes The Greatest Shield

Tarique Rahman’s Return Reopens Bangladesh’s Old Fault Lines In A New Power Struggle

Tarique Rahman’s Return Reopens Bangladesh’s Old Fault Lines In A New Power Struggle

New Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience

New Alliances, Old Confusions: BMC Polls Turn Into A Battle Of Survival And Convenience

Brigitte Bardot: A Screen Goddess Whose Stardom, Scandals And Contradictions Defined An Era

Brigitte Bardot: A Screen Goddess Whose Stardom, Scandals And Contradictions Defined An Era

Why Congress Cannot Revive Itself With Old Guard Leaders Like Digvijay Singh

Why Congress Cannot Revive Itself With Old Guard Leaders Like Digvijay Singh