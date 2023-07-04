Erosion of ethics in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar/Ajit Pawar | PTI

The recent turn of events in Maharashtra has raised serious concerns about the ethical standards of governance and the politicisation of investigative agencies. With the overnight elevation of Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar to the Deputy Chief Minister's position, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) finds itself in a weakened state, posing a setback to its influential leader, Sharad Pawar.

It is indeed difficult to believe that Pawar Senior was not aware of the behind-the-scenes negotiations, particularly when his daughter Supriya Sule had warned the nation to expect two “bomb explosions”. One was her father’s resignation from the presidency of the party. The second has turned out to be her uncle’s coup. Small wonder that Sharad Pawar left out his nephew while effecting changes in the NCP’s leadership.

This dubious political manoeuvre by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has long accused Pawar and others of corruption, running into thousands of crores of rupees, raises questions about the party's integrity and the misuse of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to manipulate Opposition leaders. The BJP's sudden transformation from labelling Pawar and his colleagues as corrupt to embracing them as if they are lily-white is a glaring example of the party's hypocrisy. It is a deeply troubling revelation that raises doubts about the BJP's own credibility and ethical standards. Its opportunistic alliances and overnight ideological shifts undermine the trust of the people and the democratic process. Such behaviour erodes faith in political institutions and highlights the BJP's hunger for power at any cost.

The misuse of investigative agencies like the ED and the CBI to influence Opposition leaders is a grave threat to democracy. The ruling party’s alleged exploitation of these agencies to achieve its political objectives is an affront to the principles of justice, fairness, and due process. By weaponising the ED and the CBI, the BJP undermines the integrity of these institutions, turning them into tools of political vendetta rather than impartial bodies serving the cause of justice. The vulnerability of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the face of reports suggesting that Ajit Pawar may replace him cannot be ignored. In any case, he has lost much of his clout with the arrival of the NCP, however vivisected it is, in the ruling alliance. That he had to accommodate nine NCP legislators in the ministry without Ajit Pawar proving the support he enjoys in the organisation is indeed noteworthy. The BJP's relentless efforts to create internal divisions within the ruling alliance through backroom negotiations and power plays is a clear demonstration of its disregard for the democratic mandate and the will of the people. The mere possibility of a leadership change without seeking a fresh mandate is a mockery of the democratic process.

The Supreme Court's disapproval of the way the Shiv Sena split, which led to the formation of the current government, cannot be overlooked. A decision on the fate of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs is still awaited. Of course, with Ajit Pawar in the Cabinet, they are no longer indispensable. The apex court's concerns about political opportunism and the subversion of democratic principles are now being realised with the BJP's latest actions. This raises serious doubts about the BJP's commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary's verdict. The recent turn of events represents a significant setback for the unity and credibility of the Opposition parties which had come together in an effort to counter the BJP's dominance.

The initiative that brought them together in Patna, aimed at presenting a united front against the ruling party, now stands weakened and undermined. The BJP's ability to lure influential leaders from opposing parties demonstrates a lack of cohesion and strategic planning within the Opposition ranks. This disarray not only diminishes the Opposition's ability to effectively hold the government accountable but also raises doubts among the public regarding their credibility and commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the people. The erosion of Opposition unity in Maharashtra serves as a warning sign, highlighting the urgent need for a cohesive, principled, and resilient Opposition to ensure a healthy democracy and to safeguard the interests of the citizens.

