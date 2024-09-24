 Editorial: We Need To Encounter The Truth About Badlapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisEditorial: We Need To Encounter The Truth About Badlapur

Editorial: We Need To Encounter The Truth About Badlapur

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case | Video Screengrab

The police narrative surrounding the killing of Akshay Shinde, accused of molesting two girls aged 3 and 4 at a pre-school in Badlapur, Thane, raises serious questions. While Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that Shinde’s wife had complained of sexual abuse, including unnatural acts, this alone does not make him a hardened criminal. Shinde, a pervert who deserved legal punishment, was shot dead by police officer Sanjay Shinde while being escorted to a hospital for treatment. The police claim Akshay tried to snatch a gun and kill Nilesh More, another officer. In response, Sanjay Shinde shot him in self-defence. However, the fact that he is an “encounter specialist” with ties to the notorious IPS officer Pradeep Sharma — allegedly responsible for nearly 100 extrajudicial killings — casts doubt on this version of events.

After the horrifying incident in Badlapur, there was widespread criticism of the police for their sluggish response. It took days to arrest Shinde, while other school authorities, who initially downplayed the situation, remain at large, allegedly shielded by political connections. This slow response drew public ire, especially as the BJP has been vocal about addressing crimes against women, particularly in West Bengal where a doctor was raped and killed at a government hospital. With elections on the horizon, the party fears that the Badlapur case could damage its standing. In an attempt to blunt the criticism, eliminating the accused might have seemed like a convenient solution. Yet, whatever the political calculus behind the encounter, it certainly does not reflect well on the law and order situation or the government.

Unfortunately, such encounters have become alarmingly frequent across India. In Uttar Pradesh, a disturbing pattern of extrajudicial killings has emerged, with 37% of the victims being Muslims. Tamil Nadu is following suit, with recent cases like the killing of “Seizing” Raja and another suspect in Perambur. The justification often given is the inefficiency of the judicial system, which is seen as too slow in punishing heinous crimes. While the legal process can indeed be sluggish, the solution cannot be extrajudicial killings, which undermine the very principles of justice. In a society governed by the rule of law, guilt must be proven before any punishment is administered. The inquiry ordered by the government into the Badlapur case must now shed light on the truth behind Akshay Shinde’s death and determine whether this encounter was a legitimate act or a cover-up.

Read Also
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'Deva Bhau' Video Song Celebrates Devendra Fadnavis As 'Creator Of Modern Maharashtra' Amid Upcoming Assembly Elections
Mumbai: 'Deva Bhau' Video Song Celebrates Devendra Fadnavis As 'Creator Of Modern Maharashtra' Amid Upcoming Assembly Elections
Death Of Mother And Newborn: Bombay HC Directs JJ Hospital Dean To Appear In Court, Expresses Concern Over Repetition Of Incident
Death Of Mother And Newborn: Bombay HC Directs JJ Hospital Dean To Appear In Court, Expresses Concern Over Repetition Of Incident
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Former Constable Who Supplied SIM Cards From One Accused To Another
Mumbai: Jain Community Organises 'Shasan Vibes Carnival' In Chembur To Mark 2550th Nirvana Year Of Lord Mahavir
Mumbai: Jain Community Organises 'Shasan Vibes Carnival' In Chembur To Mark 2550th Nirvana Year Of Lord Mahavir
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Editorial: We Need To Encounter The Truth About Badlapur

Editorial: We Need To Encounter The Truth About Badlapur

Citizenship Gives Political Dignity And Accessibility To Nomadic And Denotified Tribes

Citizenship Gives Political Dignity And Accessibility To Nomadic And Denotified Tribes

Have Police Actions Like Encounters Become Over-Politicised In Maharashtra?

Have Police Actions Like Encounters Become Over-Politicised In Maharashtra?

Editorial: The Spare Chair In Delhi

Editorial: The Spare Chair In Delhi

How Could A Secure Weapon Be Snatched?

How Could A Secure Weapon Be Snatched?