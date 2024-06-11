Editorial: Suresh Gopi Mixing Up Reel And Real Life?

Suresh Gopi | File Image

Suresh Gopi, the veteran actor known for his role as the indomitable super cop, relishes playing commanding roles and heeding no voice but his own. After a political journey that saw him flirt with the Communists and the Congress, he found a steadfast home in the BJP for the last 10 years. His Rajya Sabha seat, however, sparked some discontent among Kerala's party faithful.

In true cinematic fashion, Gopi declared his candidacy for the Thrissur constituency, home to the revered Lord of the North temple. His campaign was nothing short of a blockbuster: he promised a golden crown for Mother Mary at a local shrine, participated in temple rituals, and shared rice gruel at a mosque. Mastering the art of political possibility, he won by a significant 75,000 votes margin, making Thrissur the first constituency in Kerala to embrace the BJP's lotus symbol. With his win, expectations soared for a Cabinet post. Gopi, never one to whisper when he could shout, announced his desire for at least eight ministers to report to him on his pet project proposals, seemingly unaware of the Prime Minister's prerogatives. When reality struck, he found himself as a Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, realising he would have to play second fiddle for once.

His ego, accustomed to leading roles, chafed at the demotion. He hinted at his film commitments as a way to escape the ministry's trap. Now, he publicly claims it’s a blessing not to hold a Cabinet portfolio, as it allows him to complete his film projects. This is the same Suresh Gopi who once famously declared a desire to be born a Brahmin in his next life. Clearly, the line between his reel and real life remains intriguingly blurred.