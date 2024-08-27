Editorial: Statue Disaster Marks Collapse Of Government Credibility

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday | X

The fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district is more than just a physical collapse — it is a profound embarrassment for both the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The finger-pointing has already begun, with state authorities, including the Chief Minister, blaming the Indian Navy for the mishap. They claim the statue was built according to the Navy's specifications and contractual agreements. However, this explanation only raises more questions and fails to address the deeper issues at play.

The timeline of the statue's construction is telling. The work order was issued on September 23, 2023, and the statue was unveiled on December 4, 2023—a mere 72 days later. This rushed schedule should have raised red flags. Indeed, experts who inspected the project before its completion noted significant problems, particularly with its structural integrity. Even as late as a week before the fall, local PWD authorities warned the government that the nuts and bolts securing the statue to its pedestal were rusting. These warnings were ignored, leading to the inevitable disaster. The Chief Minister's explanation that a 45 km/h wind destabilised the structure is laughable at best. The statue was inside a fort that has withstood the elements for over a century. The idea that a relatively mild wind could bring down a newly erected statue speaks volumes about the quality of the construction and the oversight involved. Statues, after all, are meant to last for centuries, like the Statue of Liberty in New York or the many statues that have stood the test of time across the world. The simple truth is that this statue was doomed from the start, standing as it did on a foundation of corruption and incompetence.

The rush to erect the statue was driven by political expediency rather than careful planning or respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji's legacy. The unveiling on Navy Day was clearly intended to garner political mileage ahead of elections. Yet, instead of a triumphant symbol, the fallen statue has become a symbol of the government's failure. The haste, the poor construction, and the subsequent collapse will haunt the party and its leaders, casting a long shadow over their claims of efficient governance. What should have been a proud moment has turned into a lasting embarrassment — a reminder that shortcuts in construction, much like in governance, often lead to collapse.