Editorial: Moo-ving Towards Elections

Representative Image | File

Indigenous cows have been declared Rajyamata-Gomata in Maharashtra as the state gears up for elections later this year. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has justified the Cabinet’s decision by stating that the cow holds a unique place in Indian culture, historically playing a central role in agriculture and healthcare. He also praised the benefits of cow dung and urine for their alleged therapeutic properties. Cow owners are set to receive Rs 50 per month from the government for each of these cows. However, it remains unclear whether the subsidy extends to indigenous bulls and what exactly farmers are expected to do with them. As the minister argues, cows may have been worshipped since the Vedic period, but they no longer hold much practical importance in modern agriculture or healthcare. Tractors and tillers have long since replaced bulls in the fields. Bullock carts have almost disappeared from the scene.

If India, once struggling with a milk shortage, is now able to meet the demand, it is largely due to the White Revolution. This success was achieved by popularising high-yield cows that produce 50 or more litres of milk per day. To disregard these non-indigenous breeds, such as Jerseys, is to overlook their vital contribution. Additionally, cross-breeding has blurred the lines of categorisation. Cow dung has antiseptic value only when it is fed natural grass, a luxury few farmers can afford. It’s also worth noting that buffaloes contribute more to India’s milk production than cows. Whether indigenous or imported, cows produce milk for their offspring, not for humans. Of course, when the objective is to pander to religious sentiments, such practicalities can be conveniently ignored. This election season, it seems political leaders are betting on moo-ing their way into voters’ hearts. Who needs policy debates when you can simply declare, “cow is culture”?