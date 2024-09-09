Editorial: Manipur On The Boil Again

Representational Image | File

The recent flare-up in Manipur, more than 15 months after violence and ethnic tensions first erupted in the sensitive Northeastern state, indicate that normalcy is far from returning despite claims to the contrary by the Centre and the state government. The state is a simmering cauldron threatening to explode at any time as the Meiteis and Kukis battle it out for supremacy. With drone and rocket attacks by suspected Kuki militants, the presence of the Army and paramilitary forces is no deterrent. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has reportedly submitted a memorandum to the Centre to ensure that the territorial integrity of Manipur is maintained. In this context he has called for rescinding pacts with militant groups. The rift between the two communities now appears unassailable. The Centre and the state have displayed a shocking indifference to the violence that has ravaged Manipur since May last year claiming hundreds of lives and displacing thousands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the state and assuage the two warring communities. In fact, his first statement on the issue came several months later, after a video exposing horrific atrocities on Kuki women went viral. That the BJP lost both Manipur seats in the Lok Sabha elections came as no surprise. The party’s Northeast outreach which resulted in its spectacular electoral performance in the region received a blow with the violence in Manipur. Traditionally Northeastern states back the party in power at the Centre in order to gain the fruits of favour and patronage but when their identity and ethnicity are at threat, they may well act to reclaim their pride.

The Manipur violence has its origins in a long-standing dispute between the Hindu Meiteis and the largely Christian Kuki and Naga tribes. The ethnic fault lines in the state run deep but the immediate trigger for the violence was a High Court directive to the state government to recommend to the tribal affairs ministry that Scheduled Tribe status be accorded to the Meiteis. Ethnic tensions had also been brewing for some time after the BJP-led state government started a drive to evict tribals from reserved forest land. Kuki leaders claimed that hundreds of acres of tribal land had been declared as reserved or protected forests rendering the tribals homeless as they were evicted from their natural habitat. Traditionally the Meiteis have dominated decision making in the state with the chief minister almost always representing the majority community. This has only caused more discontent.

It is now imperative for the Prime Minister to visit the state and initiate peace talks with all stakeholders to bring the situation under control. It is ironical that a leader who is seen as the best bet for brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine has not been able to solve the festering dispute in his own country. A resolution to the Manipur conflict must be found. The deaths of so many civilians and the displacement of thousands are unacceptable.