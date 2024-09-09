Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10

Representative Image

Schools in Manipur will be closed on September 9 and 10 due to escalating violence and unrest in the state. The unrest intensified following a missile attack that resulted in a death on Friday. The Directorate of Education issued an order announcing the closure of all government, private, and central schools.

The order from the Directorate of Education stated: "In continuation of this office order of even number dated the 6th September 2024, all schools of the state, including Government, Government Aided, Private, and Central Schools, will remain closed on September 9 and 10, 2024."

The order also instructed: "All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly. This is issued with the approval of the Government."

Previously, schools were closed on September 7 to ensure the safety of students and teachers amid ongoing ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups, which has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless since May of last year.

Missile Attack Kills One

The closure decision comes as the state deals with heightened tensions following recent attacks. On Friday, unknown armed groups fired a missile at the residence of late former Chief Minister M. Koireng on Sendra Road in Moirang, Manipur.

The attack killed 70-year-old Rk. Rabei of Moirang Pheewangbam Leikai, who was reportedly preparing for an Asti ceremony at the ex-CM's residence. Three others were injured, although their identities and conditions are not yet disclosed. Local authorities are investigating the attack, but the responsible armed group remains unidentified.

Drone Attacks Continue

On Thursday, PTI reported that a section of villagers of Senjam Chirang in Manipur were forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge in a nearby community hall after bombs dropped from a drone injured three members of a local resident's family two days ago.

The first bomb smashed through the roof of a 65-year-old farmer's house, injuring his daughter. Minutes later, another bomb fell from the sky and injured him and his son, PTI said.