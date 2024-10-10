 Editorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisEditorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs

Editorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Atishi Marlena Singh and Arvind Kejriwal | File

Move over Kissa Kursi Ka, Delhi has got a new soap opera — Kissa Makan Ka! Atishi Singh has now earned the dubious distinction of being the first chief minister whose personal belongings were unceremoniously tossed from her “official” residence. Now, let’s not forget, Delhi has seen its share of evictions, including that of poor Gulzarilal Nanda, who was booted out despite having held the office of prime minister — twice, albeit for mere coffee breaks. But in Atishi Singh’s case, the twist is, she’s still in office!

The Lieutenant Governor, with his rule book in hand, pointed out that the house Kejriwal once called home was never actually designated as the chief minister’s residence. Technically, when Kejriwal stepped down, he should have handed over the keys to the public housing department, not his hand-picked successor. But, in true political fashion, she moved in with admirable swiftness, turning the place into her camp office. One can almost hear the echo of “Finders, keepers!”

In an ideal world, Kejriwal would have graciously returned the house to the state and gone off to live in his modest house on the outskirts of Delhi. The Delhiites hear whispers that some BJP leader has been eyeing the house where Rs 45 crore of taxpayer money was allegedly sunk into creating a mini-palace. After all, why let go of a house that glistens with so much promise? It’s ironic, really. Kejriwal, who once gallantly rejected the trappings of power (remember the humble WagonR?), now seems to have his eye on regaining the throne — and his lavish digs. And Atishi Singh? Well, she has learned one crucial lesson: in Indian politics, abjuration is for philosophy classes. Out here, it is all about possession — especially of prime real estate. Meanwhile, the rest of the people can barely afford the rent.

Read Also
Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Removed' From Civil Lines Residence, Says AAP; PWD Seals House
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018
Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation
Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation
ATTENTION! MHADA Konkan Board Announces Lottery For 12,626 Houses And 117 Plots ; Check Details Inside
ATTENTION! MHADA Konkan Board Announces Lottery For 12,626 Houses And 117 Plots ; Check Details Inside
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Editorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs

Editorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs

Editorial: Hard To Say 'Tata' To Ratan

Editorial: Hard To Say 'Tata' To Ratan

Macro Win Was Micro Managed

Macro Win Was Micro Managed

Titan Departs, Legacy Lives

Titan Departs, Legacy Lives

Congress Bought Into Its Own Narrative, But It Was A Lot Of Hot Air

Congress Bought Into Its Own Narrative, But It Was A Lot Of Hot Air