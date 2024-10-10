Editorial: It's Kissa Makaan Ka In Delhi's Version Of Musical Chairs

Atishi Marlena Singh and Arvind Kejriwal | File

Move over Kissa Kursi Ka, Delhi has got a new soap opera — Kissa Makan Ka! Atishi Singh has now earned the dubious distinction of being the first chief minister whose personal belongings were unceremoniously tossed from her “official” residence. Now, let’s not forget, Delhi has seen its share of evictions, including that of poor Gulzarilal Nanda, who was booted out despite having held the office of prime minister — twice, albeit for mere coffee breaks. But in Atishi Singh’s case, the twist is, she’s still in office!

The Lieutenant Governor, with his rule book in hand, pointed out that the house Kejriwal once called home was never actually designated as the chief minister’s residence. Technically, when Kejriwal stepped down, he should have handed over the keys to the public housing department, not his hand-picked successor. But, in true political fashion, she moved in with admirable swiftness, turning the place into her camp office. One can almost hear the echo of “Finders, keepers!”

In an ideal world, Kejriwal would have graciously returned the house to the state and gone off to live in his modest house on the outskirts of Delhi. The Delhiites hear whispers that some BJP leader has been eyeing the house where Rs 45 crore of taxpayer money was allegedly sunk into creating a mini-palace. After all, why let go of a house that glistens with so much promise? It’s ironic, really. Kejriwal, who once gallantly rejected the trappings of power (remember the humble WagonR?), now seems to have his eye on regaining the throne — and his lavish digs. And Atishi Singh? Well, she has learned one crucial lesson: in Indian politics, abjuration is for philosophy classes. Out here, it is all about possession — especially of prime real estate. Meanwhile, the rest of the people can barely afford the rent.