Editorial: Is Lady Luck Favouring Trump?

Donald Trump | File/AFP

Former President Donald Trump seems to be enjoying a streak of good fortune. Just three days ago, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, and now he has received another stroke of luck: a Federal judge has dismissed the case accusing him of mishandling classified documents upon leaving the White House. This news broke on the same day he was met with cheers at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Amidst this backdrop, Trump announced JD Vance, the Governor of Ohio, as his vice-presidential candidate. If all goes well, Vance will assume the vice-presidency at age 39, the same age Richard Nixon was when he became vice-president. However, unlike Nixon, who had extensive experience serving under President Dwight Eisenhower, Vance lacks such a background.

Despite this, he has already made a name for himself, primarily through his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which he wrote at the age of 31. This candid account of his life became a bestseller and was later adapted into a movie available on Netflix. His memoir stands out for its unflinching portrayal of his upbringing in a dysfunctional family. Despite being a “typical white American”, he faced significant hardships. His father abandoned him, and his mother had a revolving door of partners, leaving Vance in the care of his loving grandparents. These grandparents, who never went beyond high school, instilled in him the values of hard work and perseverance. His journey from working in a factory for $18 an hour to earning a prestigious education and finding love with Usha Chilukuri of Indian origin at Yale is remarkable. Interestingly, his background and life story align more closely with the Democratic ethos than the Republican.

Though youthful and energetic, Vance is not widely known outside Ohio. He once compared Trump to Nixon and Hitler. However, since embracing Trump, he has remained a steadfast supporter. His stance on various issues, such as Ukraine, has been controversial, and his shift from Protestantism to Catholicism highlights a pattern of inconsistency. He is also quick to make bold statements, such as blaming Joe Biden for the assassination attempt on Trump without knowing the full details. Despite these controversies, his youth and family-oriented image may appeal to voters looking for a fresh face in the political arena. As Trump's running mate, JD Vance brings a compelling personal story and a distinct perspective to the ticket, even if his political experience and consistency are questioned.