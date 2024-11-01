Editorial: India And China – Sweet Exchanges, Sweeter Prospects

On Diwali, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at five points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While the exchange of sweets is an annual Diwali tradition symbolising goodwill, this year it marked the completion of a significant disengagement process along the border. Unlike past celebrations, the ceremony lacked cultural programs, yet the act itself held deeper implications for both nations and their relationship. The disengagement, announced by the Indian government on October 21, was a prelude to the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. China confirmed that an understanding had been reached to end the prolonged standoff triggered by the Galwan clashes of 2020, in which 20 Indian troops were killed. Since then, patrols have resumed at key friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains, with both armies committed to coordinated patrolling. This includes troop withdrawals, removal of temporary structures, and a verification process to ensure disengagement is thorough.

Local commanders are now working to refine protocols for safe and coordinated patrolling. These talks, led by brigadiers and officers from both sides, aim to prevent misunderstandings and minimise risks along the border. Both sides recognise the need to avert a Galwan-like clash at any cost, as it benefits neither side. In the past four years, India has fortified its positions in Ladakh and other regions. This shift toward cooperation represents a turning point in India-China relations and hints at a cautious but positive step toward long-term stability.

Historically, India and China share significant cultural and civilisational connections, yet unresolved border issues and the 1962 war have cast a shadow over diplomatic ties. This recent disengagement, though not a complete solution to the border disputes, showcases the ability of both countries to cooperate in areas of mutual benefit. Their economic ties have grown despite ongoing tensions, proving that collaboration need not wait for the finalisation of territorial agreements.

The broader diplomatic stage offers additional opportunities for synergy. China’s support for India’s bid for permanent membership on the UN Security Council would be invaluable, allowing India a more active role in global decision-making alongside other permanent members. Ultimately, this latest disengagement signals a willingness by both nations to resolve conflicts peacefully. As neighbours with shared cultural ties and intertwined economic futures, India and China stand to gain much by investing in mutual trust, stability, and people-to-people contacts.