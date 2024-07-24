Editorial: Harris Shakes Up US Election 

US Vice President Kamala Harris | X

The American Vice-Presidency is often described as being a heartbeat away from the Presidency. President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the election in favour of Vice-President Kamala Harris has dramatically reshaped the electoral landscape within just three days. While it is too early to definitively say that the Democratic Party can defeat Republican contender Donald Trump, Biden’s exit makes Trump’s defeat more plausible. Without Biden stepping aside, Trump would have faced less resistance. In less than 36 hours following Biden’s announcement, Harris has garnered the support of nearly 2,500 Democratic delegates, surpassing the required threshold of 2,000. Currently, she faces no challengers within her party. Biden’s endorsement is a significant advantage, but Harris must acknowledge that she has stood by Biden through all his political battles, rightly or wrongly.

Indeed, distinguishing between Bidenomics and Kamalanomics is challenging, as her political and economic philosophies are closely aligned with Biden’s. She has little to claim as her own policies and programmes. The Republicans would attack her the same way, they would have attacked Biden. Consequently, Harris must focus more on highlighting her opponent’s weaknesses, rather than relying solely on her strengths. She will need to address issues like inflation and the influx of illegal immigrants taking American jobs. Harris has emphasised her experience as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, where she pursued “predators” and “fraudsters,” suggesting she knows how to handle a convicted felon like Trump. However, resorting to name-calling may not win her many votes. Instead, taking principled stands on national and international issues could endear her to voters. Trump currently holds a favourable position, and Harris’s only path to victory lies in presenting herself as a more credible and reliable candidate.