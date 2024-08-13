Editorial: Faceoff In Rajya Sabha Exemplifies The Decline In Parliamentary Ties

Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankar | File

Ties between the Treasury benches and the Opposition are on a steady decline and this was only exemplified by the ugly spat between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and the Opposition just before the House was adjourned sine die last week. Vice President Dhankar and the INDIA bloc MPs have been on a collision course for sometime but matters came to a head when the chairman got into a slanging match with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan which prompted a walkout by the entire Opposition. The chairman and the treasury benches condemned the attitude of the Opposition terming it unconstitutional and a bid to destabilise the country. A resolution to this effect was passed by those present in the House. Dhankar was vocal in his condemnation of the Opposition, particularly the Congress Party. This further angered the INDIA bloc members who are now contemplating moving a motion to expel the chairman for his allegedly partisan approach to House proceedings. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla is also accused of being biased and not heeding the Opposition’s concerns. It is of utmost importance in a democracy that parliamentary proceedings are conducted without fear or favour. The members of both Houses are directly or indirectly people’s representatives and their voices, whatever their political affiliations are, deserve to be heard.

The Opposition, too, has its responsibilities and must engage in constructive criticism. Disruptions, while sometimes justified, should not be the norm. There is need for detailed discussion and debate on subjects that are of vital importance to the nation. Verdict 2024 had lifted hopes for more even-handed House proceedings with a rejuvenated Opposition and a ruling party dependent on allies to survive. However, those hopes have been belied as the Treasury benches are refusing to yield on most matters. India’s rich parliamentary tradition has seen outstanding speakers from both sides of the divide being allowed to express their opinions. Now heckling and abuse are the norm. It is to be hoped that the winter session of Parliament will see bipartisan debate of the highest order.