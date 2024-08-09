 Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaToo Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check Pics

Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check Pics

After the postponement of the monsoon session, a tea meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi, August 9: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met with leaders of all the parties over a tea meeting in the Parliament. The picture of the leaders from across the party lines meeting with the speaker went viral on social media.

The picture also captured the rare sight showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the same frame.

FPJ Shorts
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

After the postponement of the monsoon session, a tea meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders, posted IANS.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, it is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

Video: Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 530 Days Of Incarceration,...

Video: Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 530 Days Of Incarceration,...

Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check...

Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check...

'Leave Or Else I Will Kill You': Woman Kicks And Hits Drunk Man With Slipper After He Attacked Her &...

'Leave Or Else I Will Kill You': Woman Kicks And Hits Drunk Man With Slipper After He Attacked Her &...

Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College...

Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College...