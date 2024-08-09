Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check Pics

New Delhi, August 9: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met with leaders of all the parties over a tea meeting in the Parliament. The picture of the leaders from across the party lines meeting with the speaker went viral on social media.

The picture also captured the rare sight showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the same frame.

After the postponement of the monsoon session, a tea meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders, posted IANS.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, it is scheduled to conclude on August 12.