Editorial: Census Is A Chance For Equity

Representative Pic | File

After a prolonged delay, the Union government has announced the resumption of India’s census, set to begin in 2025 with results expected by 2026. This restoration marks a return to decadal censuses, with future rounds planned for 2035, 2045, and 2055. Originally scheduled for 2021 but delayed, ostensibly due to Covid-19, the extended hiatus spurred speculation about whether the government was hesitating to reveal updated data on India’s shifting demographics and socio-economic realities.

The census, last conducted in 2011, is far more than a headcount; it is foundational for informed policy planning. For a nation as diverse and complex as India, accurate demographic data on age distribution, literacy levels, poverty rates, and household access to amenities such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education is indispensable. This data sheds light on unaddressed infrastructure gaps and economic conditions, enabling targeted programmes and progress measurement. Without such data, plans to bridge inequalities and drive development remain incomplete. Additionally, the census is crucial for understanding India’s marginalised communities. With specific data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the government can monitor and improve affirmative action efforts. Nevertheless, the question of a comprehensive caste census persists, especially with calls from opposition parties to include Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Such data is vital for examining the equitable distribution of reservation benefits among OBC groups, ensuring that smaller, disadvantaged communities are not overshadowed by dominant castes.

Fears exist that caste census may deepen social divisions. Nonetheless, caste remains a central element in both politics and administration. By facing this reality through transparent data collection, India can address disparities rather than sidestepping the issue. Though the last caste census was conducted in the 1930s, its insights into socioeconomic stratification still resonate. A new caste census could be pivotal for advancing equality within communities and government programs.

There are additional concerns about how updated census data might impact political representation. Southern states that adopted family planning worry about losing seats in Parliament if constituency boundaries are redrawn based on the new population data. Meanwhile, states like Bihar and UP, where birth rates remain high, could gain parliamentary influence. As this scenario unfolds, Article 82 of the Constitution, which safeguards states’ interests, may require reinforcement to protect regions that prioritised population control. Ultimately, the census is essential for measuring social and economic progress. Its findings, including caste data, are crucial to building an inclusive future where policy aligns with the actual needs of all citizens.