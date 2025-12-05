Guiding Light: The Unapologetic Hindu

Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe | X

Two noteworthy events occurred in the country this past week. First, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Rama Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, marking the completion of the temple's construction. Second, honouring young Pandit Devavrat Rekhe for his extraordinary Dandakarma recitation of the Yajur Veda—a complex and rare feat.

These achievements, along with political developments like the process to identify Indian citizens as voters, have been received enthusiastically by people at large. I'm especially happy to see the younger generation's enthusiasm. This represents what Dr David Frawley calls the "unapologetic Hindu”.

Not long ago—and this mindset persists in some even today—Hindus, despite being over one billion strong worldwide, remained apologetic about their identity. This resulted from colonial rule before independence and colonial thinking that lingered afterward. That era is ending. There's a newfound interest, respect, and ownership of our heritage and culture—an assertion of our roots.

Of course, a few voices will claim this signals the end of secularism. Not so. All communities persecuted elsewhere have found their home in India, and we've cared for them. Asserting oneself doesn't mean opposing someone else.

Being against others is aggressive; we're simply talking about being assertive regarding our own heritage and culture. The beautiful aspect of our heritage is our willingness to include everyone without requiring others to convert to our way of thinking, ideas, or lifestyle. As long as we respect each other, it's fine.

This distinction between assertion and aggression is crucial. Assertion means standing confidently in one's identity and traditions. Aggression means imposing upon or diminishing others. Our heritage has always demonstrated inclusive pluralism—the capacity to honour our own roots while respecting diverse paths.

The younger generation's enthusiasm signals a healthy reclamation of cultural identity, free from colonial complexes. This isn't about superiority or exclusion; it's about authenticity and pride in one's inheritance.

So let us unapologetically own our heritage, our traditions, and our wisdom—not in opposition to others, but in celebration of who we are.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com