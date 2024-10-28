Census May Take Place Next Year: Report

Representative image |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will begin the much-delayed process of census in 2025, reported India today citing sources. The census was to take place in 2021 as a once-in-a-decade exercise, but it was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The census exercise is expected to last till 2026 following which the government is likely to carry out delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, said India Today.

It has not yet clear how the census will be conducted and what will entail in the exercise.

The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the reports. It has been reported that the delimitation exercise is likely to be completed by 2028.

Opposition parties have been pressing the government for a caste-census. Although the government hasn't unequivocally said anything about this there is a likelihood that number of people in sub-sects in General and Scheduled Casts and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) categories.

The government on October 21, extended the tenure of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. This is being taken as a hint that the census will be conducted soon.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh however, raised several questions.

The extension of the tenure of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has just been notified. It means that the long-delayed Census that was due in 2021 will finally be conducted soon. But there is still absolutely no clarity on two crucial issues.



1. Will this new Census…

Another Congress leader, Manickam Tagore alleged that by refusing to conduct caste census, the central government is betraying the OBC community.

Modi’s refusal to conduct a #CasteCensus is a clear betrayal of OBC communities.



Ignoring the voices demanding justice, he’s denying our people their due representation—all because of political arrogance.



Will RSS,JDU,&TDP stand with the people or stay silent? #OBCBetrayed

There are voices from within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a caste-census.

"We are in favour of a nationwide caste census, and if the government plans to conduct the survey next year, we would be very happy if it includes a caste census. We are part of the alliance and have raised this issue within the National Democratic Alliance. A nationwide caste census will empower the underprivileged sections of society," said Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as quoted by India Today.