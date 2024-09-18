 Editorial: Atishi’s Task Is To Keep The Chair Warm
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisEditorial: Atishi’s Task Is To Keep The Chair Warm

Editorial: Atishi’s Task Is To Keep The Chair Warm

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 05:09 AM IST
article-image
Atishi Marlena | File

When Arvind Kejriwal formed his government four years ago, many called it a boys’ club due to the lack of female representation in the Cabinet. It’s a quirk of fate that, as the government’s term nears completion in February, it will be headed by Atishi Singh, the third woman to reach the position after Sheila Dixit of the Congress and Sushma Swaraj of the BJP. She is virtually a greenhorn in politics, being a first-time Assembly member. She started her career as an advisor to then-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, earning a monthly salary of Re 1. She won accolades for what the Aam Aadmi Party calls the “transformation” of government school education in the state. For the first time, there was a reverse flow of students from private schools to the government-run “schools of excellence” the government started. However, she had to leave her advisory position for reasons beyond her control.

Read Also
Who Is Atishi Marlena Singh? Kejriwal & Sisodia’s Close Aide Is Delhi's Youngest Chief Minister
article-image

Though she didn’t join the Cabinet immediately after winning from Kalkaji, Atishi became Sisodia’s successor when he was jailed, as she was deemed the most capable to take over his education portfolio. She quickly became close to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also. When Kejriwal was arrested and sent to jail, Atishi emerged as the face of the Aam Aadmi Party government, taking charge of 14 departments. It was a challenging time, as the Cabinet couldn’t meet without the chief minister, delaying important decisions. She also had to maintain party unity to prevent the BJP from encroaching on their political ground. In short, she became Kejriwal’s natural successor, leading even a majority of the party MLAs to choose her for the post.

Atishi Singh’s main task now is to hold the chief minister’s seat for Kejriwal until he can return to office, depending on the outcome of elections due later this year. Kejriwal is currently on bail and unable to perform his duties as CM, such as going to his office, meeting colleagues, or signing files. Having a trusted person like Atishi in charge was his only option. She now faces the heavy responsibility of stabilising the government and ensuring the party’s victory with an even greater margin. Moreover, she must also protect herself against political threats, as powerful figures may use Central agencies to find fault with her, bring her down and, as is often the case, send her to jail.

Read Also
5 Reasons Why Atishi Was Chosen As New Delhi CM By Kejriwal-Led AAP
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Over ₹26 Crore Worth Of Illegal Liquor, Narcotics, And Valuables Seized Since Model Code Of Conduct
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Over ₹26 Crore Worth Of Illegal Liquor, Narcotics, And Valuables Seized Since Model Code Of Conduct
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Manoj Kumar Verma Replaces Vineet Goyal As Police Commissioner; CBI Extends Custody Of Sandip Ghosh (VIDEO)
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Manoj Kumar Verma Replaces Vineet Goyal As Police Commissioner; CBI Extends Custody Of Sandip Ghosh (VIDEO)
Atishi Marlena Appointed As Delhi’s Chief Minister: Key Factors Behind AAP’s Strategic Decision; VIDEO
Atishi Marlena Appointed As Delhi’s Chief Minister: Key Factors Behind AAP’s Strategic Decision; VIDEO
Lebanon: 8 Dead, 2,750 Injured As Exploding Pagers Cause Multiple Blasts; Hezbollah Investigating Possible Israeli Cyberattack (VIDEO)
Lebanon: 8 Dead, 2,750 Injured As Exploding Pagers Cause Multiple Blasts; Hezbollah Investigating Possible Israeli Cyberattack (VIDEO)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Editorial: Iran’s Hypocrisy Has Been Laid Bare

Editorial: Iran’s Hypocrisy Has Been Laid Bare

Editorial: Atishi’s Task Is To Keep The Chair Warm

Editorial: Atishi’s Task Is To Keep The Chair Warm

Kejriwal’s Move Has Put The BJP And Other Parties On Tenterhooks

Kejriwal’s Move Has Put The BJP And Other Parties On Tenterhooks

Maratha Reservation Issue Is Again At Centre-Stage Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Maratha Reservation Issue Is Again At Centre-Stage Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Why Has Rahul Gandhi’s Onslaught Left The BJP So Hot Under The Collar?

Why Has Rahul Gandhi’s Onslaught Left The BJP So Hot Under The Collar?