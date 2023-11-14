Congress’s Do-or-Die Battle: Five State Elections Hold the Key to Revival | Representative Image

In the annals of Indian politics, the Indian National Congress (INC), formerly an invincible entity, currently finds itself on the verge of insignificance. The once resplendent echoes of its former grandeur have now receded into the obscure recesses of a chronicle marked by a sequence of electoral setbacks. This disheartening narrative has been meticulously crafted by the outcomes of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as a succession of defeats in state-level contests. The party in question, which previously enjoyed steadfast allegiance, finds itself contending with disenchanted followers and a future fraught with uncertainty. Against the backdrop of the upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress party is currently facing a pivotal moment. This juncture holds the potential for either a disastrous outcome or a promising resurgence for the party.

The upcoming elections carry immense significance that extends beyond mere regional confines. They serve as a pivotal moment, functioning as a referendum on the Congress party's ability to rejuvenate itself, restore the faith it once commanded, and establish itself as a viable alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The upcoming elections hold far-reaching implications beyond the immediate scope of five states. They serve as a crucial litmus test, with reverberations that will extend into the larger landscape of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These electoral contests will ultimately determine whether the Congress party will be relegated to a mere footnote in the annals of history or emerge as a formidable political force, experiencing a remarkable resurgence from its previous setbacks.

The temporary triumph in Karnataka during the year 2018, although providing a momentary reprieve for the Congress party from its declining trajectory, did not succeed in triggering a lasting revitalisation. The party's capacity to stage a resurgence is currently enveloped in a cloud of scepticism. The forthcoming state elections offer a distinct and unparalleled occasion — an auspicious moment to alleviate scepticism and reaffirm the Congress's enduring influence as a potent contender within the political landscape.

In the current political landscape, Rahul Gandhi, the de facto leader of the Congress party, finds himself at a critical juncture in his leadership trajectory as these elections loom large. The outcome of this electoral contest holds immense significance for his political future, potentially shaping the course of his leadership tenure. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a momentous nationwide padyatra spearheaded by the individual in question, stands as a resolute endeavour aimed at re-establishing a profound connection with the populace and revitalising the party's waning enthusiasm. The forthcoming state elections will serve as the definitive judgement on the success of his endeavours, determining whether they have yielded positive results or if a strategic reassessment is necessary.

Within the hallowed halls of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, a prominent figure, finds himself shouldering a weighty responsibility as the first non-Gandhi family president in more than twenty years. The forthcoming elections hold significant implications, as they will not only determine the future trajectory of the party but also serve as a critical assessment of Kharge's leadership. The candidate's impressive display of competence and effectiveness will undoubtedly bolster his authority, providing him with the necessary tools to skilfully guide his party amidst the challenging and unpredictable landscape of Indian politics. On the other hand, should the Congress experience a decline in its performance, it will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on the credibility of the individual in question.

The success of the Congress in these elections transcends mere electoral triumph, resonating as a powerful message to disheartened supporters who have persevered through the challenges posed by recent setbacks. This resounding declaration serves as a unifying call, reigniting the populace's confidence in the Congress and reaffirming its unwavering significance in the political landscape. In a remarkable display of political prowess, the Congress party has sent a clear message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through its recent actions. By refusing to back down and conceding defeat, the Congress has made it abundantly clear that they are not willing to relinquish their position in the political landscape without putting up a formidable fight. This move serves as a stern warning to the BJP, indicating that the Congress is prepared to engage in a fierce battle for power and influence.

The electoral triumph of the Congress party in the current elections holds significant implications for the larger Opposition coalition, the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The Congress win has undeniably bolstered its leverage within the alliance, granting it a heightened capacity to exert influence over the Opposition's strategic decision-making process. The emergence of this formidable force poses a significant challenge to the dominant position of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while simultaneously injecting a renewed sense of energy into the democratic discourse.

Under the veneer of political theatrics, it becomes evident that these elections transcend mere symbolic evaluation and instead present a profound existential trial for the Congress. The party's fate is intricately tied to the outcome of these crucial polls. The recent success achieved by the Opposition party not only signifies a remarkable comeback but also poses a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP's dominant political position. The upcoming elections hold immense significance for the Congress party, transcending the realm of ordinary political competition. Rather, they represent a pivotal moment, a make-or-break struggle that will determine the party's destiny and exert a profound influence on the trajectory of Indian politics in the foreseeable future.

The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. Views are personal

