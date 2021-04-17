Business as unusual amid COVID-19

Sitting in Mumbai, going through its virulent second wave and in lockdown again, I have a sense of déjà vu. It is coupled with a sense of how much has changed from a year ago. The New Normal has become the Old Normal and we have all changed. My class of advertising students will graduate in May without us ever having met in person. A year ago, I would have scoffed at this because in April, we thought June or July was as far as the pandemic would last.

A year ago, I wrote that communication in the time of crisis was like walking on a slippery slope. You have to hit the right note. This is when we were still examining and feeling our way around the term ‘lockdown’. I was discussing ad film maker Prasoon Pandey’s film Family which had created a buzz on social media. Asking people to stay at home until further notice? Social distancing? What did that even mean? Prasoon’s film roped in Bollywood’s finest to play passing-the-parcel with a pair of sunglasses and the reveal at the end - that no one stepped out of their homes or met the others in the making of the film - was a skillfully created trompe d’oeil to reinforce social distancing and staying at home. It was very popular on YouTube with over two million views on Day 1 and I am told that even director Ridley Scott called up to congratulate Prasoon on his neat remote-control direction and home editing. It made a potentially scary concept engaging and light.