Before Lok Sabha Election, Games Opposition Play

In two months, Bengaluru witnessed a brace of political goals against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the runup to Lok Sabha election 2024. In May, the thumping majority with which the Congress returned to power in Karnataka made the BJP sit up and take notice. And recently, a clutch of Opposition parties made the BJP do what they are usually used to being forced to do – react.

The idea of INDIA, acronym for Inclusive National Democratic India for All, and the slogan of Jeetega Bharat (India will win) may be clinchers in terms of impact and recall among voters.

Such emotions are believed to have propelled the BJP juggernaut poll after poll in about a decade. Now, several observers believe that India and Bharat can impact voters significantly and positively (for Opposition parties).

Thus, it can not be ruled out that the fledgling Opposition platform is trying to take a leaf out of BJP’s book. A Maharashtra BJP leader’s complaint with the Election Commission over the use of INDIA by the new alliance gives food to the thought. In his complaint, Ashutosh Dube has alleged the Opposition has used it for political gains and disrespected the dignity of the country.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new expanded form for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing alliance leaders in New Delhi, he called the NDA coalition a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations, and expanded it as “New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India”.

That the BJP is now reuniting its alliance partners is itself a development to be reckoned, where the ruling party has a brute majority (301 members) in the Lok Sabha now.

Thus, it is being seen in the light that till now, the Opposition parties were forced to react, or not, to actions (mostly disruptions) of the ruling party.

Congress ceding ground

However, not that it all augurs too well for the Congress. Used to be at the helm of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), it witnessed the coalition disintegrate through time. Today, the Grand Old Party is reduced to 49 seats in the Lok Sabha, constituting less than 10 per cent of the total strength of the House. Regional parties, most of whom have been formed after breaking out of it, are threatening its existence in several states, even as the Opposition party. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are among such states.

However, the party appears to have made its tryst with destiny. It has decided to wait and watch for now. The leaders are aware that the party is not in a position to throw the gauntlet to lead the grouping or pitch a Prime Ministerial candidate. There is a general sense that the Congress may finally be able to find its feet with regional forces as crutches.

And many in the Congress are still leaders for all seasons who are patiently waiting in the winter of their political life – to have one taste of success. But will their patience bear fruit?

Ambitions and aspirations

All the regional stalwarts have their ambitions and aspirations. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is said to be unhappy with the chronology of events that unfolded following the Patna meet.

On the one hand, frenemy Lalu Prasad hogged the limelight with his photographs with visiting leaders splashed wide across. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder also made his presence felt with witty remarks and double entendre.

On the eve of the Patna conclave, prominent leaders of some regional parties made it a point to visit the current JD(U) ally Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photographs were released implying the reverence the former chief minister attracts despite his ailments and after his long leave from active politics.

While the word in Bihar was that the RJD – which intends to see Nitish’s deputy in government, Tejaswi Yadav, as chief minister – will support the JD(U) boss as future Prime Minister when he makes way for Lalu’s son.

On the other hand, all important updates were being shared by leaders other than him. While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced the change in venue of the second meeting from Shimla to Bengaluru, it was Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who took the lead in meetings and briefings.

Nitish defends

Thus, the grapevine buzzed negatively when Nitish Kumar was found absent in the press conference in Bengaluru. After he returned home, the Bihar Chief Minister went on iterating that he came back in haste not because he was miffed, but since he was intent on joining a religious event in Rajgir, near Patna.

He also denied that he had reservations in using the country’s name as an acronym for a political platform. Some reports suggested that he had opposed the acronym but was outnumbered in the meeting. He is said to have preferred the earlier suggestion of Progressive Democratic Alliance.

He also was not happy that in response to his call for a one-on-one contest against BJP candidates in Lok Sabha election 2024, most regional satraps made it apparent that it may not be possible. In fact, leaders like Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury have clearly implied that a pre-poll seat arrangement can not be achieved.

According to him, it will be separate equations in different states.

As in the case of West Bengal, the Left can not right now hold the hands of the ruling Trinamool Congress. As may not the Samajwadi Party go with Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Road ahead

Maharashtra, where the next round is likely to take place, will now have to tackle the sensitive issue of naming an 11-member coordination committee for the platform. And more so, name the face to head it. There are a number of wannabes in their parlour, including the host of the first meeting in Patna, Nitish Kumar, and quite a few ambitious leaders like Trinamool Chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Will the business capital of Mumbai be able to create the same flutter as did the ancient city of Pataliputra, followed by the Garden City of India?

Chances are that the leaders would make the best of it and try to take the Opposition momentum ahead. Because it has, after all, now become a question of their survival in the nation’s political arena.

