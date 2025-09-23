A Symbolic Step Too Late: Western Recognition Of Palestine After Decades Of Delay | Palestine Flag (File Pic)

The recognition of Palestinian statehood by Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal, following France’s own decision in July, is, for a people tired of tokenisms and broken promises, but a symbolic step too little too late. The truth is that the legitimate aspiration for Palestinian self-determination, as embodied in the goal of a two-state solution for peace and justice reiterated most recently in the 1993 Oslo Accords, has eluded the protracted conflict ever since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Britain’s recognition will be based on Palestine’s 1967 borders, prior to Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and lead to the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Palestinian authority. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been quick to clarify that Hamas would have no role in the future governance of Palestine that critics both at home and abroad have erroneously sought to impute.

Sunday’s announcement marks the culmination of months of intense pressure on London’s Labour government, as a cross-party letter signed by over 100 Labour MPs called for the immediate recognition of Palestine. The party had earlier drawn flak for alienating Palestinian voters in the 2024 general elections, owing to its handling of the political fallout from Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre of at least 1,200 mostly Israeli civilians and the capture of over 200 hostages. Sir Keir was seen as too slow to condemn Israeli war crimes and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, although within days of assuming office in July 2024, he withdrew the previous Conservative government’s challenge against the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s jurisdiction on the Palestine question.

Calls to accord recognition to Palestinian statehood have gathered momentum since the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s historic July 2024 non-binding advisory opinion. There, the Hague court ordered Israel to cease its occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem—describing it as a de facto annexation and a violation of the fundamental principles of international law—and make full reparations for wrongful acts. Ireland, Spain and Norway were among the early European nations to accord recognition.

Israel’s beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government—which views Palestinian statehood as an existential threat that would perpetuate the ongoing conflict—has vowed retaliation against Sunday’s announcement. The country’s ultra-nationalist finance minister in Netanyahu’s coalition has reiterated his demand for the annexation of the West Bank, which has been on the table since Netanyahu’s 2022 re-election.

Home to a few million Palestinians, the territory is seen as a red line by some Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, the US has dubbed the latest recognition of statehood for Palestine as a gift to Hamas, even as Washington plans to step up sophisticated arms supplies to Tel Aviv. Unless President Trump produces a complete about-turn in his stance towards America’s strongest strategic ally, Israel may be set to call the shots on the region’s immediate future.