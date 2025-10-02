A Century Of Influence: How RSS Shaped The National Life Of Bharat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

It is very difficult to describe how RSS has impacted the national life of Bharat over 100 years. If it were so, I would not end up writing 7 books on RSS. Of these seven, three have simply talked about this impact. We can only make think of some markers that can give an indication of how Bharat would have suffered if there was no RSS. It would be no gainsaying that the very fact that RSS has survived and thrived over this century without any splits or fallouts, a hallmark of social and political organisations of Hindus.

The journey of RSS began with a few propositions – Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra, and Hindutva or Hinduness is the basis of its organic unity that thrives with such wonderful diversity, and it is a perennial civilizational nation, the only one that has survived all the onslaught and not lost its life breath. We as a nation can rise only by accepting these basic truth. To achieve all this Dr Ambedkar realized that the nation needed well trained, disciplined citizens who took pride in their civilization, history and knowledge system. To achieve the goal of creating such model citizens of Bharat, he invented the institution of Shakha. And surprisingly, this process has survived and thrived in 100 years, without any fundamental change in it. Some additions have been made, some tweaking has been done, but fundamentally, the process remains same.

Replicable, expandable and proven. A better system and process is yet to be found. The secret of this recipe is selfless affection for the fellow citizens and readiness to sacrifice to make Bharat prosperous and happy. A society split on caste, creed, religion and regionalism that could never look in the same direction, began looking in one direction to rebuild the Ram Mandir. Rebuilding of Ram Mandir heralded the period of national renaissance of Bharat. It would not have been possible without nearly 30 years sustained movement with innovative programmes to awaken the people and educate them. From a despondent, timid, sunk in inferiority complex implanted in Bharatiyas by the crafty British and further nurtured by the Nehruvians and Marxists; Bharat has risen into a self-confident, resurgent, pride nation ready to fulfil its mission as defined by Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo.

We were given to understand and even today some still dare to tell us that we were never a nation. It was RSS deep faith that we were an uninterrupted nation for more than 8000 year of documented history. This time frame may expand further into past as we discover more truths about ourselves. Without this anchor of unity, we would have disintegrated by now into 18 nations as desired by the Communists. RSS contribution in saving Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistani attack in 1947 is well recognized. Its swayamsevaks’ personal sacrifices of every type including their lives to save lakhs of Hindus and Sikhs and working for their rehabilitation is acknowledged by all. How many thousands of more women would have been lost, sold, raped and how many thousands of families might have been ruined and people killed is anybody’s guess. Its sterling role in saving thousands of Sindhis and working for rehabilitation of Bengali Hindus who became refugees in their own land needs to be recognized.

With its ears to the ground with shakhas in every corner of Bharat, RSS could sense the dangers and risks and forewarn the government and inspire its swayamsevaks to face the danger, till government understood. It fought separatism and social division in Punjab during Khalistan agitation and separatist forces inspired by Church in North East. Its members paid a heavy price yet again in terms of lives of its swayamsevaks. Its sustained campaign for revoking Article 370 and associated laws like Article 35A finally succeeded and we can see the overall improvement in the conditions there which no expert ever believed, could happen. RSS has stood against divisive forces boldly and with intellectual clarity. Discovery by swayamsevaks who were also experts in the field led to discovery of Saraswati river, that gave a fatal blow to mythical Aryan Invasion Theory and Aryan-Dravidian divide.

Tribals were being lured to convert in North Eastern Region and Tribal belts, leading them slowly to divisive mindset, demanding secession and distancing them from the mainstream society. Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram worked hard to keep their indigenous faiths alive so they do not move away from their own society by providing them education and making them economically self reliant. Sewa or social service by RSS and allied organisations has led to an improvement in tribal belts. It has kept them away from Naxal / Maoist violence. Schools run by RSS inspired organisations like Saraswati Shishu Mandir from its 30000 plus schools have created lakhs of patriotic well rounded citizens of Bharat.

RSS work for a difficult issue of social harmony when every politician and their friends are trying to create divisions has slowed down if not stopped this move to enhance fault lines within Hindu society. RSS has been campaigning for organic and nature assisted farming. It is slowly showing results and we see that west has also realized its folly and trying to move to organic farming. The creation of nationally anchored organisations among labour class, students, religious organisations has reduced the destructive impact of traditionally communist dominated social organisations.

Without the intervention of RSS, Bharat would never have gained freedom from colonial mindset. De-colonisation of Bharat’s intellect would never have been possible. One can safely claim that if RSS were not there, india would never have become Bharat. We would not have discovered the eternal soul of Bharat and helped society regain its composure and envision Bharat as one of the greatest nations of the world.

(The author is a senior ideologue who has written several books on the RSS and reflects the Sangh's stand different issues in television debates)