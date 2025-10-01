Dussehra 2025: Beyond The Effigy, Confronting The Ravana Within

Effigy of Ravana |

The evening sky glows, the crowd gathers, and children tug at their parents’ hands with excitement. Soon, a giant effigy of Ravana will be set on fire. Within minutes, it will crumble into ashes, and people will clap, cheer, and shout “Jai Shri Ram”.

For many, this is what Dussehra is all about: a yearly spectacle of good triumphing over evil. But as one watches the fire rise, a thought stirs quietly within: if Ravana was truly destroyed centuries ago by Lord Rama, why do we still build him every year, only to burn him again? The truth may make many uncomfortable, but the fact is that Ravana never truly disappeared.

He simply changed form. Today, he does not come wearing a crown or carrying weapons. Instead, he appears in ways far more subtle and often far more dangerous. His ten heads were never meant only for storytelling; they symbolise the many weaknesses that still exist within human beings.

Just think about the life we live today. We may not see a ten-headed man walking on our streets, but we do see lust that consumes minds, anger that destroys relationships, greed that drives corruption, and ego that blinds judgement. We see stubbornness that turns dialogue into conflict, vengeance that fuels hatred, hypocrisy that erodes trust, cruelty that strips away compassion, and quarrelsomeness that poisons families and societies alike.

So, in reality, Ravana’s “heads” are alive and well. They no longer belong to him; they belong to us. That's why the real meaning of Dussehra goes beyond burning an effigy. That fire lasts a few minutes, but the real fire must be lit within, where these weaknesses hide. And hence, celebrating Dussehra without self-reflection is like reading a story without learning its lesson.

The Ramayana also reminds us that Ravana could not be defeated by ordinary men. Similarly, the Ravana within us cannot be conquered by wishful thinking. It requires inner strength, the kind that comes from connecting with the Divine. So, as we celebrate this festival amidst fireworks and festivity, let us not forget its deeper message.

The writer is a spiritual educator and a popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him.